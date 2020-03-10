Jessica Simpson says & # 39; just married & # 39; it was his father's idea

WENN / Carrie Devorah

During an interview on & # 39; On Air! with Ryan Seacrest & # 39 ;, the creator of hits & # 39; With You & # 39; also says she does not regret doing the reality show with her ex-husband Nick Lachey.

Up News Info –

Jessica Simpson has credited his father for his successful reality show "Just Married: Nick and Jessica". Going through" In the air! with Ryan Seacrest "to promote his memoir" Open Book ", the creator of hits" With You "revealed that it was actually Joe Simpson who had the idea that she shared her marriage with the then husband Nick Lachey with the world

Talking to the host Ryan Seacrest About the program, the 39-year-old woman explained why her father, who was her manager at the time, encouraged her participation. "My dad said: & # 39; I really want people to understand you and know that you are human & # 39 ;. You know? & # 39; Because if they manage to date you while you are on the couch, they will really understand who you are & # 39; "he recalled.

%MINIFYHTML899085bea72ebf71d081ddd7a203dc4711% %MINIFYHTML899085bea72ebf71d081ddd7a203dc4712%

When asked what he regretted doing the program or thought it was a "mistake," the mother of three replied: "Oh, no, it was the most powerful thing I could do." She explained: "I think to do & # 39; Just Married & # 39; is what made people, is what launched my brand", before adding that "I would go back and do it again".

Jessica and Nick's marriage ended in a divorce in 2006 after three seasons of "Just Married." In his memoir "Open Book", he revealed that the two "didn't even talk to each other" during the filming of the show's last season. She blamed her "anxieties" on her careers for failure.

<br />

During the radio chat, Jessica also talked about her current husband Eric Johnson (III). Having been married to the former NFL professional for almost six years, the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer said: "The moment I met Eric it was as if these people couldn't come back to me because I let these doors will make their way. " too many times and it has been so destructive. "She added:" Once I met Eric, I really changed everything. "