Jerry Remy will miss the Red Sox road trip as a precaution to the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLc340968b7fbfff8eba334b0a60a3fb1511% %MINIFYHTMLc340968b7fbfff8eba334b0a60a3fb1512%

As many in the world of sports continue to take precautions against the coronavirus, NESN announcer Jerry Remy takes the necessary steps.

The 67-year-old, a former Red Sox second baseman, told the Boston Globe that he will not travel to Baltimore for the Red Sox three-game series against the Orioles from March 30 to April 1. Times before, even in August 2018 when a tumor was found in his lung, Remy's doctor gave a "strong suggestion,quot; on Monday so he wouldn't travel.

%MINIFYHTMLc340968b7fbfff8eba334b0a60a3fb1513% %MINIFYHTMLc340968b7fbfff8eba334b0a60a3fb1514%

"I talked to Dr. (Larry) Ronan (Monday) and with all this happening, he feels that traveling would not be the best for me at this time," Remy said. "With all my underlying conditions, they don't want me to get sick in a place other than Mass General, they don't want me to quarantine somewhere and I can't go back to Mass General, where they really would love me."

%MINIFYHTMLc340968b7fbfff8eba334b0a60a3fb1515% %MINIFYHTMLc340968b7fbfff8eba334b0a60a3fb1516%

Although he doesn't have cancer, Remy undergoes regular medical treatment. He does an immunotherapy treatment every three weeks, as well as vaccines, immunotherapy treatment and a CT scan every three months. Given the growing concern about the coronavirus, he said he wants to make sure his health remains stable.

"My CT scans have been excellent for 14 months, so everything they have done has worked, it's great," he said. "Even with that, you can't put yourself at risk with all this madness."

NESN broadcasters, Jerry Remy and Dave O & # 39; Brien, rated the Red Sox exhibition game against Boston College. —Globe Staff Photo / Jim Davis

Remy was already scheduled to lose games in Toronto from March 26 to 29 and in Seattle and Oakland from April 9 to 15. However, if the coronavirus does not affect the Red Sox calendar, he plans to be in Fenway Park for the first home game against the White Sox on April 2. He also plans to travel to Minneapolis and Baltimore for team games at the end of the month.

“It always bothers me to lose games. But if it's only three, that's fine, "he said." If things go on and on and I have to miss more trips, that will really bother me. But you have to take care of your health, that's obviously number 1. You can't control these things. You see how it is affecting things here. You wonder how it will be in a month, but you just don't know it. "

"All I can do is, temporarily at this point, say that I am not going to do the Baltimore series and that I will be off the road for six weeks and then we will reassess what the virus is doing and from there."