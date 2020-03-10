‘Jeopardy,’ ‘Wheel of Fortune’ will be recorded without a live studio audience due to coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– "Jeopardy!" And "Wheel of Fortune,quot; will begin recording episodes without studio audiences in response to the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Both programs are filmed in Los Angeles County, which has had 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of March 9.

There have been more than 700 cases in the United States.

The world count of people infected with the virus exceeds 113,000, while deaths have passed 4,000 and more than 63,000 have recovered, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Schools, workplaces, restaurants, sports leagues, theme parks and music events have also announced changes in operations following new cases of the virus.

