‘Jeopardy’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ will be recorded without audiences due to coronavirus concerns

As more cases of coronavirus continue to occur, there have been many concerns that have led to the cancellation of many scheduled programs. As we reported earlier, Coachella will be postponed due to the virus.

Now, two of Hollywood's biggest game shows will make some adjustments due to the spread of the coronavirus. According to the Associated Press, a person close to both programs has revealed that "Jeopardy,quot; and "Wheel of Fortune,quot; will record without audiences in response to the virus outbreak.

Both shows, filming in Culver City, California and filming months in advance. Therefore, it will not be immediately noticed that the public will not be present in the programs.

According to TMZAccording to reports, the sources revealed the factors that led to their decision. One factor that led to the decision is that Jeopardy host Alex Trebek is fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and executives do not want to expose him to large audiences since his immune system has already been receiving Chemotherapy and other treatments.

Another informed factor is that the audience members in both programs have a greater age range, and if they come into contact with the virus, it could be difficult for them to defeat it.

The third reported factor is that many of the audience members travel from outside the city, and there are also several travel precautions due to the virus.

