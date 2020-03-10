Jennifer Lopez & Daughter Emme Meeting Billie Eilish is so pure

This is all we have always wanted!

Monday, Jennifer Lopez And your daughter Emme, 12, showed that they are Billie eilishThe biggest fans during their show in Miami. Before seeing the "bad boy,quot; singer kick her Where Do We Go? turn the Hustlers Star and his mini self met Billie in the backstage, and it is safe to say that Emme was more than excited.

"When Emme met Billie," Jennifer wrote on Instagram. He also shared some adorable photos of her and the Grammy winner interspersing Emme, who seems to be a bit dazzled to meet Billie. in a big hug In honor of the electric aesthetic of the singer "everything I always wanted,quot;, the singer of "Jenny From The Block,quot; rocked a completely green ensemble consisting of a camouflage military jacket and olive pants. For his part, Billie looked great in a silky sequin shirt and wore his neon green locks.

Once inside the American Airlines area, Emme couldn't have been happier watching the singer of "No Time To Die,quot;.