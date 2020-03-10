Jenna Dewan is so happy while sharing new photos of a newborn baby

Jenna Dewan Enjoy happiness for the birth of your second child.
The 39-year-old man who shares daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum, gave birth to their second child on March 6. Today, the mother of two children announced the birth of her baby, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, which he shares with his fiance, Steve Kazee.
Since he announced the arrival of his little one, writing on Instagram, "And so, our hearts exploded throughout eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world, little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 6/3/20,quot;.
And it's safe to say that the two of them can't get enough of their bundle of joy. the Flirty dance The host went to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday afternoon to talk about how happy he felt to finally hold his baby in his arms.
"So happy," said Dewan with a legend of herself breastfeeding her newborn. In another image, he shared his son's adorable baby feet with what appears to be a protective ankle brace with red beads.
The baby's father also took Instagram to share his joy in welcoming his son to the world.
"In an instant, our universe opened wide and nothing would ever be the same," Kazee wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of the baby's hand. "Welcome to the star child of the earth."
As fans will remember, Dewan shared the exciting news about pregnancy at the end of September 2019.
"Becoming a mother is simply the best and most amazing thing that has happened to me @stevekazee, you are a gift from above and I couldn't be more excited to expand our family together," she wrote.
The first two triggered relationship rumors on Halloween 2018 and made their Instagram relationship official in June 2019.
Since then, the two have been inseparable and have fallen in love with each other.
Most recently, the two shared how much they were in love for Valentine's Day this year. "You flew into my life like a rocket, you lit it beyond what I could have expected or imagined, and every day I am amazed by the love, care and education you show me, Evie and all those around you. I said it a thousand times and I will tell you again … Thank you for meeting me, I am the luckiest girl in the world, "Dewan wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of her maternity session.
Kazee shared another photo of Dewan's maternity session and wrote a moving tribute to her son's mother.
"All my (heart). I love you. Thank you for being in my life. Thank you for letting me be in your daughter's life. Thank you for bringing this new life to the world. Thank you for loving me as you have. You have healed me with your heart. Happy Valentines day, "he wrote.
A couple of days after Valentine's Day, Kazee knelt and asked himself the big question.
According to sources, the proposal took place on the same day as Dewan's baby shower.
"She had no idea what was coming and thought the day was a celebration for the baby. Steve surprised her in front of all her friends with an engagement ring and a shower proposal. It was very special that the closest friends of Jenna were there to share in the moment, "a source shared with E! News.
"He gave a beautiful speech and everyone was very excited and with tears in their eyes. Jenna was completely shocked by the surprise and totally elated."
They added: "They are so happy and excited for the baby and for having found soulmates in each other. Everything has felt so right and perfect from the beginning and they cannot wait for the next steps."
