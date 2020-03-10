Jenna Dewan is so happy while sharing new photos of a newborn baby

Jenna Dewan Enjoy happiness for the birth of your second child.

The 39-year-old man who shares daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum, gave birth to their second child on March 6. Today, the mother of two children announced the birth of her baby, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, which he shares with his fiance, Steve Kazee.

Since he announced the arrival of his little one, writing on Instagram, "And so, our hearts exploded throughout eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world, little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 6/3/20,quot;.

And it's safe to say that the two of them can't get enough of their bundle of joy. the Flirty dance The host went to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday afternoon to talk about how happy he felt to finally hold his baby in his arms.

"So happy," said Dewan with a legend of herself breastfeeding her newborn. In another image, he shared his son's adorable baby feet with what appears to be a protective ankle brace with red beads.