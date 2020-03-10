Jenna Dewan gives birth to baby No. 2

congratulations to Jenna Dewan!

the Flirty dance The host welcomed his second son, the first with his fiance, Steve Kazee. Dewan, who shares daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum, gave birth to baby, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, on March 6.

"And so, our hearts exploded throughout eternity and beyond," Dewan announced on social media, sharing the first photo of her and Kazee's son. "Welcome to the world, little angel! ❤️Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 6/6/20,quot;.

"In an instant our universe opened wide and nothing would ever be the same," Kazee wrote along with a picture of the baby's hand. "Welcome to the star of the earth, girl."

At the end of September, Dewan turned to social media to share the exciting news about pregnancy with his followers. Along with a picture of her and her daughter Everly, Dewan wrote: "Becoming a mother is simply the best and most incredible thing that has happened to me @stevekazee, you're a gift from above and I couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together … "

Amid the revelation of pregnancy, Kazee took Instagram to share a sweet message about the couple's relationship.

"Well … the news is out. I can't even begin to describe the feelings I've had since we first knew Jenna was pregnant!" Kazee wrote. "I have waited all my life for this moment and could not have found a better person to build a family."