Jenna Dewan gives birth to baby No. 2

congratulations to Jenna Dewan!
the Flirty dance The host welcomed his second son, the first with his fiance, Steve Kazee. Dewan, who shares daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum, gave birth to baby, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, on March 6.
"And so, our hearts exploded throughout eternity and beyond," Dewan announced on social media, sharing the first photo of her and Kazee's son. "Welcome to the world, little angel! ❤️Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 6/6/20,quot;.
"In an instant our universe opened wide and nothing would ever be the same," Kazee wrote along with a picture of the baby's hand. "Welcome to the star of the earth, girl."
At the end of September, Dewan turned to social media to share the exciting news about pregnancy with his followers. Along with a picture of her and her daughter Everly, Dewan wrote: "Becoming a mother is simply the best and most incredible thing that has happened to me @stevekazee, you're a gift from above and I couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together … "
Amid the revelation of pregnancy, Kazee took Instagram to share a sweet message about the couple's relationship.
"Well … the news is out. I can't even begin to describe the feelings I've had since we first knew Jenna was pregnant!" Kazee wrote. "I have waited all my life for this moment and could not have found a better person to build a family."
"The last year and a half has brought so many things to my life that have filled me with the deepest gratitude," continued the actor. "A couple that radiates love, warmth and kindness. A couple that has faced some of the most difficult moments in life can face you with grace, humility and a desire to learn from the ups and downs. A couple that is continually growing from those lessons and who supports my growth as a person with love, unwavering support and understanding. "
"Jenna also brought with her one of the best gifts one can imagine … her beautiful daughter," Kazee told her followers. "Evie broke into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so intensely in it. I have learned a lot about raising children by observing how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me a lot about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can't wait to give him a brother and make our little family a little bigger. "
The announcement came about a year after the news of Dewan and Kazee's romance emerged. the Increase Alumbre and the Tony Award winner sparked relationship rumors during Halloween in 2018. The couple made their Instagram relationship official in June 2019, with Dewan sharing a beautiful photo on their social media page.
by Valentine's Day This year, Dewan, 39, and Kazee, 44, both went to Instagram to pay tribute.
"You flew into my life like a rocket, you lit it beyond what I could have expected or imagined, and every day I am amazed by the love, care and education you show me, Evie and everyone around you," Dewan wrote. to Kazee "I've told you a thousand times and I'll tell you again … Thank you for meeting me, I'm the luckiest girl in the world."
In response, Kazee shared a message of her own, writing: "All my (heart) I love you. Thank you for being in my life. Thank you for letting me be in your daughters' lives. Thank you for bringing this new life. Into the world."
"Thank you for loving me as you have," he continued. "You have healed me with your heart."
