Jenna Dewan gives birth! Relive your romance with Steve Kazee

Jenna DewanThe family became even more special!

Early today, the Flirty dance Host announced the arrival of his first son with his fiance Steve Kazee. Jenna is also the proud mother of her daughter Everly, which she shares with her ex-husband. Channing Tatum.

%MINIFYHTML0f3fbd53c52502cfa4700763a1bb947813% %MINIFYHTML0f3fbd53c52502cfa4700763a1bb947814%

"And so, our hearts exploded throughout eternity and beyond," the actress shared on Instagram. "Welcome to the world, little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 6/6/20,quot;.

%MINIFYHTML0f3fbd53c52502cfa4700763a1bb947815% %MINIFYHTML0f3fbd53c52502cfa4700763a1bb947816%

Steve also confirmed the news with a photo of the hospital room.

"In an instant our universe was wide open and nothing would ever be the same," the proud father shared with his followers. "Welcome to the star of the earth, girl."

It is a special moment for a very special couple who recently took their relationship status to the next level. During Jenna's baby shower last month, the Increase Star received a surprise proposal from his man that was described as "absolutely perfect."