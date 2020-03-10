Jenna Dewan gives birth! Relive your romance with Steve Kazee

Jenna DewanThe family became even more special!
Early today, the Flirty dance Host announced the arrival of his first son with his fiance Steve Kazee. Jenna is also the proud mother of her daughter Everly, which she shares with her ex-husband. Channing Tatum.
"And so, our hearts exploded throughout eternity and beyond," the actress shared on Instagram. "Welcome to the world, little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 6/6/20,quot;.
Steve also confirmed the news with a photo of the hospital room.
"In an instant our universe was wide open and nothing would ever be the same," the proud father shared with his followers. "Welcome to the star of the earth, girl."
It is a special moment for a very special couple who recently took their relationship status to the next level. During Jenna's baby shower last month, the Increase Star received a surprise proposal from his man that was described as "absolutely perfect."
"They are very happy and excited for the baby and for having found soulmates in each other," a source shared. "Everything has felt so right and perfect from the beginning."
To celebrate today's happy news, we are taking a journey along the path of memories of the couple's love story in our gallery below.
New romance
ME! In the fall of 2018, it was learned that Jenna and Steve had been dating "for a few months." Privileged information he shared at the end of October: "He was presented by mutual friends and they got along immediately. Jenna really likes her and is very happy. She moved completely from her marriage and is happy to have met someone new." Steve treats her very well and is doing everything right. He has hopes for the future, but he doesn't get too far ahead. "
Palm Springs PDA
The couple traveled to Palm Springs in November 2018, where they were seen sharing a kiss.
Sealed with (another) kiss
Later that month, Jenna and Steve packed the PDA while they were in Los Angeles.
Showing support
In December 2018, Jenna left to support Steve in his Love Actually Live performance. According to a source, Steve kissed him as he left the stage at the end of the show. Too cute!
Opening
In April 2019, Jenna appeared in the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he spoke with guest host John Cena about her boyfriend. "Steve, my boyfriend, is a big wrestling fan and got me into that," Jenna told the WWE star. "I saw WrestleMania alone. I wasn't even in the city."
Instagram Officer
Jenna and Steve made their romance on Instagram official in early June with this sweet photo.
Date night
The couple enjoyed a night in Monday Night Raw in June 2019, smiling for photos together in the audience.
Backstage Photos
That same night, the duo went to the backstage, where they took a picture with Raw's champion, Becky Lynch.
Life's a beach
Together with their daughter Everly, the couple said goodbye to the summer with a final getaway. "It was a lovely vacation for them, where they could spend a lot of time together without distractions," said a source about his August trip to Orange County, California. "They seemed like a very happy family."
Baby on Board
In September, the couple announced that they expect their first child together: "We are more than happy and we could not be happier to expand our family!"
Inseparable
While attending the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the WWE in October, the two stars looked really bright.
Hold me closer
"I caught a fairy!" Steve captioned this Instagram photo of lovey-dovey.
Holiday together
The couple spent time with their family in Santa Barbara, California, during the Thanksgiving weekend.
She said yes!
Jenna and Steve announced their engagement through social networks on Tuesday, February 18. "A lifetime to love you and grow with you … you have my heart," he shared.
He is here
On March 10, Jenna and Steve announced the arrival of their baby named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.
