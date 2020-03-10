Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee welcome Baby Boy Callum – See her first public photos

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee welcomed their son Callum on March 6, 2020, and Jenna shared the first photo of her newborn on Tuesday on Instagram. The 39-year-old woman shares the six-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum, with her ex-husband Channing Tatum. She is engaged to Steve Kazee, as the couple announced their engagement when their divorce was finalized. Jenna shared a beautiful black and white photograph where she held her son in her arms as they snuggled against each other. Steve Kazee, who has stated that his own Instagram account has become a fan club for Jenna, also shared a photo of himself with his newborn baby.

You can see the photo and the legend that Jenna Dewan shared with her 6 million followers on Instagram announcing the birth of Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

And so, our hearts exploded throughout eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️ Welcome to the world, little angel! ❤️ Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20

Baby Callum's father, Steve Kazee, chose to share a photo of himself holding the hand of his newborn's son. Both Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee opted for black and white photos.

Steve Kazee wrote the following.

"IIn an instant our universe opened wide and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to Earth Star Child.

Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20 ″

Fans who were deeply worried about Jenna Dewan due to her stressful divorce with Channing Tatum celebrate the wonderful news that her new baby has arrived safely.

About a month ago, Jenna opened and showed the public her capricious nursery with a black and white animal theme from Pottery Barn. At this point, it is not clear when Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee plan to get married, but they don't seem to waste much time before doing official things.

Many had thought that Jenna Dewan was going to have another girl, but Everly made it clear that she was preparing to be an older sister. She was also registered saying she is ready for all the crying she will have to hear.

Congratulations to Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee. Welcome to the world Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.



