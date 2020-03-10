Jeffree Star says that NBA players slipped in their DM

Instagram

Appears Jeffree Star He is actively looking for a new boyfriend after his separation from Nathan Schwandt. On Monday, March 9, the beauty influencer revealed that three basketball players had slipped into their DMs hoping they could date Jeffree.

The YouTube star made the surprising revelation when he responded to an online troll that said: "Jeffree Star is 6 & # 39; 1? Bro was playing with the wrong balls." In response, he said: "There are currently three NBA players in my DM at the moment, but thanks for the concern." More and more elegant, he added a red heart emoticon in the post.

Since Jeffree did not mention names in the publication, people began to speculate on who the basketball players were. Among the names that people released was Dwight Howard, who has long been rumored to be gay. There were also people who thought that Blake griffin Y Jason Collins It could be the one that hits Jeffree.

Meanwhile, other people refused to believe what Jeffree said unless he shared the evidence. "Test or limit test," said one. "Cap Cap Cap Cap Cap said they were with him, but his cap cap cap cap," commented another. One more person urged the makeup mogul, "Screenshots or it didn't happen."

Jeffree was previously in a long-term relationship with Nathan. He announced his separation in January, saying on Twitter: "The hardest part has been waking up and he is no longer lying next to me … But I am a tough dog and 2020 will be my year." He also uploaded a video titled "We Broke Up," in which he explained how his five-year romance ended.

"We were both so busy being for each other that we forgot to be here for us, and that is what 2020 is: focusing on ourselves," he said, adding that fame was also one of the reasons why separated. "My life is so public and I think it reached a breaking point where I was simply not healthy."