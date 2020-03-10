Jax Fish House postpones Denver annual oyster festival due to coronavirus concerns

When the festival season begins in Denver, there is concern about major events and the spread of the new coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML7b8b81ccfa0d73cce668d37b8be2b99111% %MINIFYHTML7b8b81ccfa0d73cce668d37b8be2b99112%

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar announced on Monday that it would postpone its eighth annual High West Oyster Fest, which would have taken place on April 2 at the Exdo Event Center. The festival was expected to attract about 600 attendees.

"It just doesn't seem to be the best idea to move forward with a great meeting at the moment," Dave Query, founder of Jax and Big Red F Restaurant Group, said in a statement.

“For almost 20 years, High West Oyster Fest has been an annual event in Jax in one way or another, benefiting a large number of local charities and nonprofit organizations. We hope to find a new date for this meeting of oyster lovers and fun seekers in the near future. ”

In addition to live music and tastings, High West always includes competitions to eat oysters and peel oysters. The Oyster Fest is the cornerstone of the specials of the month of Oyster de Jax, which will still be held throughout March.

At a press conference on Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock urged the majority of Denver residents to continue with their daily lives as normal, although with greater hand washing and other sanitary precautions. He suggested that people continue to attend events, such as the St. Patrick's Day Parade this weekend, which is still going on as planned, and eating in restaurants.

"If people don't go to the restaurant … we don't recover that," he said. "That income is lost forever."

RELATED: So far, fears of the coronavirus have not yet affected Denver's many concerts and cultural events.

Sign up for our new Food Newsletter, Filler, to receive Denver food and beverage news directly in your inbox.