Jax Fish House postpones Denver annual oyster festival due to coronavirus concerns

When the festival season begins in Denver, there is concern about major events and the spread of the new coronavirus.

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar announced on Monday that it would postpone its eighth annual High West Oyster Fest, which would have taken place on April 2 at the Exdo Event Center. The festival was expected to attract about 600 attendees.

"It just doesn't seem to be the best idea to move forward with a great meeting at the moment," Dave Query, founder of Jax and Big Red F Restaurant Group, said in a statement.

