Jason Servis: Leading American coach among the 27 accused of crimes by horse doping scheme | Racing news

Jason Servis, coach of the $ 20 million Saudi Cup winner last month, Maximum Security, is among the 27 people who have accused of an alleged international horse doping plan.

Federal prosecutors in the United States have filed charges against a mix of trainers, veterinarians and drug dealers for their alleged involvement in a plan to drug horses and trick racing officials and the betting public.

Servis, according to prosecutors, secretly administered medications to improve performance to "virtually all racehorses under his control."

The most famous of them is Maximum Security, who spent the position in the Kentucky Derby last year before being disqualified for causing interference, and then won the world's richest race in Saudi Arabia last month.

Maximum Security won the Saudi Arabia Cup, a race worth $ 20 million, last month



The 27 defendants were accused of being involved in one or more drug alterations and misleading conspiracies to deceive regulators, racing officials and the betting public, and each charge has a maximum of five years of prison.

Two defendants also face smuggling or obstruction charges, each with a maximum of 20 years in prison.

The lawyers of Servis and Jorge Navarro, another well-known coach whose horses ran in more than 1,400 races last year, have already said that their respective clients will plead not guilty to the charges.

Authorities said the horses were secretly adulterated PEDs, including blood builders, pain injections, bronchodilators and "red acid,quot; to increase performance by stimulating endurance, calming nerves, increasing oxygen consumption and reduce inflammation

"What really happened to the horses was nothing more than abuse," William Sweeney, deputy director in charge of the FBI office in New York, told a news conference.

"(They) experienced heart problems, an excessive effort that led to fractures in the legs, an increased risk of injury and, in some cases, death. On the contrary, the humans involved in this scheme continued to align their portfolios."