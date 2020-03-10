Jamal Murray propels the Nuggets to the best Bucks in the NBA

The Nuggets found a small portion of the energy and balance they had been looking for Monday night.

Against the Milwaukee Bucks, who did not have the MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and chose not to play all-star Khris Middleton, the Nuggets found a rhythm appearance in their 109-95 victory at the Pepsi Center that will desperately need to reach their full potential. discouraging stretch of the schedule to date.

"That second half of defense, I think we kept them at 34 percent in that second half, was fun to watch," said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. "And I thought Jamal (Murray) was really shocking."

With seven of his next eight games as visitors, Denver guard Jamal Murray insisted that he would not escape. His 21 points, five rebounds and six assists drove the Nuggets (43-21) on a night when Nikola Jokic was not his best version.

But after taking the Nuggets to his wound, Jokic probably needed the extra help that Jerami Grant, Paul Millsap, Gary Harris and Will Barton provided against the best team in the NBA.

The fact that he came against many of Milwaukee's reserves probably won't matter to a team that was only 4-4 since the break.

"This was a game we needed," said Malone. "Let's be honest."

Millsap added 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Grant, his versatile backup, added 19 points and six rebounds. Together, they drained six of Denver's 16 triples. Barton, Harris and Murray sank each three in a 3-point shooting night.

Meanwhile, Denver's defense kept the Bucks at just 37 percent and converted Milwaukee's 17 turnovers into 17 points.

Both teams seemed to be going through the movements in a dull third quarter before a discordant alley from Murray to Grant triggered the Pepsi Center. But as has happened too often lately, the Nuggets' transition defense failed to track, and Milwaukee sniper Kyle Korver burned them to get a quick 3 points to tie within 74-69.

Two possessions later, Murray had what appeared to be the dump of the year when it rose above the eaves of the Bucks, D.J. Wilson But an offensive foul was called, much to the chagrin of the rowdy crowd.

"It was definitely not a foul," said Murray. "… I felt I had a step, so I just took off."

Still, the energy was contagious and resonated in the fourth quarter.

After Saturday's grim loss in Cleveland, Malone questioned what exactly was plaguing his team since the All-Star break. As such, it wasn't the best Bucks in the NBA that drew his attention to Monday night as much as his own team.

"I'm not even worried about them, and I say it without disrespecting them, because they are a great team," Malone said. "I just try to find a way as head coach so that our group can play again the way I know we are capable. … That is my number one concern. How can I make our group defend again, take care of it, recover and, more importantly, go out and play more free, not tight and have fun?

He discarded the idea that his team would simply increase his urgency once the postseason arrived.

"When I was in Cleveland, as a coach, you always say," You know, you can't turn on a switch, "Malone added. “When we had LeBron (James), we were able to flip the switch a little bit. He is that type of player. We don't have LeBron James. Not many teams do. So, no, with 19 games to play, I can't sit here and say that it would feel good to go through 18 games, 19 games and say, "Ok, guys, here we go. Let's turn it on again."

The Nuggets rose up to 16 points before their defense slipped in the second quarter, and took a 62-54 lead at halftime. Millsap and Grant were a tremendous combo of one and two, each contributing 15 points in the first two quarters to help stabilize their respective units.

The two combined for five triples as part of the Denver outside assault, but Millsap also backed the clock in two somersaults.

Murray and Barton played with their typical energy, adding 10 points each.