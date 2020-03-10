Jamal Murray has the best dump of his career eliminated by an offensive foul

Jamal Murray has long been known as one of the NBA's most elastic shipowners, but he took his jump in the game to a new level on Monday night against the Bucks with a fierce overturn over the eaves of Bucks D.J. Wilson

%MINIFYHTML9a1c77f731ee09319b9b619c08af077511% %MINIFYHTML9a1c77f731ee09319b9b619c08af077512%

In the last seconds of the third quarter, Murray passed Pat Connaughton and did not yield as he approached Wilson in the lane, instead he flipped the ball before hitting it on Wilson's head.

When the Denver crowd went crazy, the referees signaled an offensive foul. It was a somewhat questionable call considering that Wilson seemed to jump to contest the shot instead of standing outside the restricted area. However, Murray could have used his hand without a ball as a lever to beat Wilson.

MORE: Clippers need PG13 to reach the potential

The Nuggets won 109-95 against a team of Bucks with little hand playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe. Murray scored 21 points and distributed six assists in 39 minutes.

Murray's dump will not officially count, but the image of him jumping over Wilson could certainly be a great bedroom poster for any Nuggets fan.