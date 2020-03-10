"It's World Series or Bust,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX) – The Oakland A have been the model of consistency in the last two seasons. The team won 97 games, finished second in the Western American League and retired in the Wild Card game each year.

The last part of that consistency is obviously not the type that Billy Beane's group would like to be known for. With spring training in full swing and a new season that is fast approaching, KPIX sports presenter Dennis O'Donnell says there is a certain "aura and confidence,quot; surrounding the team this year. Will that trust translate into better results? That is the big question for fans and fans of the team. For O & # 39; Donnell, his stance on the season is quite clear: World Series or failure.

%MINIFYHTML288d1a7b864f029bdaa6127512228e4a11% %MINIFYHTML288d1a7b864f029bdaa6127512228e4a12%

"When I returned from Spring Training I wrote a story that said Oakland A 2020 & # 39; s, World Series or bust. I feel that this is the case, and I will tell you why. The Athletics want to leave that dump called the Colosseum of Oakland, and they want a new stadium just outside downtown Oakland, "said O & # 39; Donnell. "Billy Beane believes that the way to maintain talent, for example, Semien, a one-year contract, free agent next season … If they want to sign these players in the long term, they need that stadium to pass." Nothing builds a stadium faster than winning a World Series. "

To reach the Fall Classic, the A will need improvements from within the organization, since they made no notable movement in free agency. A player that O & # 39; Donnell believes will be key? Marcus Semien shortstop.

"If you look at a player, it's hard to choose, but I would say keep your eyes on Marcus Semien. He wants to win the Golden Glove," said O & # 39; Donnell. "He used to be a hack in the shortstop, now he is one of the best defensive paradors of the game. He can do it with the bat, now he can do it with the glove, but he wants to join Chapman and Olson as a Golden Glove box player ".

Semien had a great year with the bat in 2019, recording a .285 batting average with 33 homers and 92 RBIs while appearing in the 162 games. Those numbers were all the maximums of his career and for the last year of his contract, it would seem difficult to improve them. But, if he is able to improve his game defensively, as O & # 39; Donnell suggests, that would provide a boost to the club.

Another area of ​​potential improvement for the team comes in the rotation. Last year's group was a bit of a mosaic scenario, as left-hander Sean Manaea was lost most of the year due to an injury. The team received strong years from veterans Brett Anderson (now with the Milwaukee Brewers), Homer Bailey (now with the Minnesota Twins) and Chris Bassitt. To that was added the development of Frankie Montas, 26, who registered an effectiveness of 2.63 (164 ERA +) in 16 starts. Now, Manaea has combined again with Fiers, Montas and Bassitt. But there are two high profile prospects who saw some time last year that could further boost the group.

"AJ Puk, one of the best prospects, perhaps the best prospect of the A organization, had a small setback a couple of days ago. He should be fine. Besides, another young pitcher, Jesús Luzardo. If these guys arrive, that rotation will be in the top five in baseball, maybe even higher, "said O & # 39; Donnell. “Sean Manaea, Mike Fiers, the guy who involved the Houston Astros, won 17 (15) last year, I think. This is a solid baseball team like a rock from top to bottom, I think the sky is the limit for them. "

The development of Puk and Luzardo from prospects to regular rotation holders would provide a great blessing for the franchise. Add them to the core of the 97-win group last year, and competing for the Fall Classic doesn't seem so far-fetched. But projection systems do not like A at the moment, with PECOTA projecting 84.7 victories, while Fangraphs makes them finish a little better with 86 victories. Part of the projected decline in victories comes from an improved Los Angeles Angels team that spent a lot to add third baseman Anthony Rendon to his lineup this offseason. With Semien, Fiers and several relievers ready to become free agents after the season, this is a great year for the Athletics.