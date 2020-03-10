It's okay to clean your iPhone with a disinfectant wipe – Up News Info San Francisco

CUPERTINO (Up News Info SF) – Apple says you should use disinfectant wipes to clean your iPhone. Smartphones are notorious germs magnets, and Apple issued a new device cleaning guide as the new outbreak of coronavirus spreads.

The new guide, which appeared Monday on Apple's support page, tells people that they can "gently clean hard and non-porous surfaces," such as screens or keyboards, of Apple products with an isopropyl alcohol wipe. 70% or Clorox disinfectant wipes.

Apple, based in Cupertino, says people should not use bleach to clean their devices and should prevent moisture from seeping into any opening to prevent internal damage.

People have rushed to buy Clorox and other antibacterial wipes because they can kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, but it is still unclear how effective they are in removing the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus from hard surfaces.

But it is also believed that disinfectant products that have proven effective in protecting against other human coronaviruses are also effective against the new coronavirus, Dr. Amesh Adalja, a principal investigator at the Johns Hopkins Center for Safety of Safety, previously told CNN. Health.

Saskia Popescu, an infection prevention epidemiologist and a Clorox consultant, said Americans should not panic and recommends following the same practices they would do if they tried to avoid common respiratory infections, such as washing hands with soap and water and cleaning. Workspaces with disinfectant wipes and to cover coughs and sneezes.

