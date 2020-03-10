Itayvia Lloyd, accused of throwing a son from the balcony on the fourth floor, accused of attacking officers – Up News Info

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – A Minnesota mother admitted that she severely injured her 11-year-old son by throwing him from the balcony of his fourth-floor apartment, but has not explained why, police said.

Itayvia Lloyd, 33, was charged Tuesday with two counts of assault on a peace officer. Police said they tried to hit an officer and spit in the face of another while being taken to the Ramsey County jail to reserve.

She has not been charged in Monday's attack on her son. He is expected to survive, but suffered injuries that include at least one broken leg, a fractured jaw and head injuries, police said.

A resident of the St. Paul department called police on Monday believing the boy had jumped off the balcony. Officers found the boy on the floor of the building's courtyard with significant injuries, according to police spokesman Steve Linders.

Lloyd admitted that she took the boy out of his bunk and threw him on the balcony, but didn't explain why, Linders said.

A 6-year-old brother in the house seemed unharmed.

Lloyd's bail was set at $ 10,000 and was due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Online court records do not include a lawyer who can comment on your behalf. Prosecutors are still reviewing the case, said Ramsey County prosecutor spokesman Dennis Gerhardstein.

