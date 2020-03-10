Italy under coronavirus block: four things to know | Coronavirus outbreak news

All of Italy, a country of 60 million people, is currently under closure and the government has asked people to respect restrictive measures until at least April 3.

The extraordinary measure, announced on Monday night, marks the most radical step that a Western country has taken so far to combat the new coronavirus.

What's going on?

Late Monday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced a national blockade to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"There will not be a red zone," Conte told reporters. "But there will be Italy, a whole protected area."

People can travel only if there are "urgent and verifiable work situations and emergencies or health reasons," he said.

The measures (read more about them here) include the suspension of sporting events and ceremonies such as funerals and weddings. People are asked to keep a distance of one meter from each other. Museums, cinemas and theaters are all closed.

The airports remain open, many flights continue, but those Those who want to travel will need to complete a document explaining their reasons for doing so and take it with them. Those who lie face a prison sentence of up to three months or a fine of 206 euros ($ 225).

The new national closure is an extension of a previous quarantine introduced during the weekend that affects the north of the country and 16 million people. Italy placed about 50,000 people in the north in quarantine about two weeks ago.

Why is this important for Italy?

Italy is the most affected country after China, the global epicenter of the outbreak.

So far, there are 9,172 confirmed cases and 463 deaths.

Massimo Galli, head of infectious diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milan, said the number of cases in Lombardy last week, the most affected region in the north of the country, was similar to the number observed in Wuhan, China, where the virus, at the end of January. .

There are also concerns about the death rate in Italy, which is 5 percent across the country and 6 percent in Lombardy, higher than estimates of 3 to 4 percent in most other countries.

Despite calls from officials and doctors urging people to stay at home, many have continued to visit beaches and continue to socialize normally. This apparent lack of discipline led the government to take tougher measures.

"I am aware of how serious this is, but I am forced to intervene even more decisively to protect all of us, and especially those who are weaker and more vulnerable," Prime Minister Conte said.

Experts are also concerned about the spread of the virus to the south, where the infrastructure to deal with an outbreak is weaker.

"If Lombardy walks painfully, imagine what could happen in the south," Filippo Anelli, President of the National Federation of Medical Orders, he told local media.

How are the Italians reacting?

There has been a surge of panic purchases across the country, despite government attempts to reassure people that grocery purchases will be allowed and that supermarkets will remain open and stock up regularly.

People are buying potatoes, cookies, sugar milks and kilos of flour, La Repubblica reported.

Despite some criticism that government measures were exaggerated, there is growing support for strict action.

Even before the national closure, influential figures as singer Tiziano Ferro and Oscar-winning actor Paolo Sorrentino, He turned to social networks to promote the hashtag #iorestoacasa (I Stay Home), urging people to stay at home and comply with the new rules.

Meanwhile, fears are rising that Italy's health system will not face.

The videos of doctors and nurses published on social networks show that they explain the seriousness of the situation in hospitals and warn that the national health system does not have the ability to successfully manage a greater number of infections.

A Facebook post by Dr. Barbara Balanzoni recently went viral. In a video, she says: "I will explain it very clearly: there are not enough places in the intensive care rooms. There are not enough fans. The places available in the intensive care room are limited and there are, and there will be more people in need ( compared to availability) ".

How is the world reacting?

China is the only other country that has adopted similar measures. At the end of January, 56 million people were sealed throughout Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital, as the virus spread.

Other European countries closely monitor Italy, as leaders fear having to implement similar draconian measures if cases increase.

There are more than 1,000 cases in France and 900 in Germany. Both countries are intensifying their approach to contain the virus and have held large public meetings.

Several countries and airlines have introduced new travel measures and advice amid the outbreak in Italy.

On Tuesday, British Airways canceled flights to and from Italy; the United Kingdom advised its citizens against all trips, except essential ones, to Italy; Malta, where there are four confirmed cases of coronavirus, stopped all travel links with Italy and Austria prohibited people from entering Italy unless they had a medical certificate.

Previously, Romania stopped all flights with Italy and urged more than one million Romanians living in Italy to abandon any plan to return home during Holy Week.