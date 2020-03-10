Italy in national blockade to prevent the spread of coronavirus | News

Italy has imposed unprecedented travel restrictions on its 60 million people to control the deadly outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

"I will sign a decree that can be summed up as follows: I stay at home," Conte said on television, announcing that the entire country would be effectively locked up from Tuesday.

"Travel should be avoided throughout the peninsula unless it is justified for professional reasons, for cases of need or for health reasons," Conte said.

These measures extend a quarantine zone that Italy had imposed in its northern heart around Milan and the region of Lombardy, Venice and Pesaro Urbino on Sunday.

The restrictions will run until April 3.

All schools and universities will close immediately. Serie A football matches and all other sporting events will also be suspended during the next month.

Trains and numerous flights continued to operate in and out of Milan on Monday even though the region was under an earlier set of restrictions for Lombardy.

"Very real,quot; threat

On Monday, the World Health Organization warned that there was a "very real,quot; threat that the coronavirus would become a pandemic, but its chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the planet "was not at the mercy,quot; of a disease that So far it has killed more than 3,800 people. .

Since the coronavirus first emerged in China at the end of last year, Italy has become the most affected country in Europe.

There were 463 deaths as of Monday night, more than half of the 862 deaths reported outside of China.

Worldwide, more than 110,000 cases have been registered in more than 100 countries.

The outbreak has disrupted world travel, canceled sporting events and sent to markets to collapse.