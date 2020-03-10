Italy coronavirus block: What are the restrictions? The | News

Italy has blocked more than 60 million people, becoming the first country in Europe to do so, while fighting to stop the spread of coronavirus infections.

At least 1,807 confirmed cases were registered until Monday night in Italy, for a national total of 9,172. The death toll in the country also increased to 463, most of them elderly with previous medical complications.

The authorities first blocked the pockets of the country before gradually expanding the so-called red zones.

The restrictions at national level will be valid until April 3.

What are the restrictions?

All sporting events, including Serie A football matches, will be suspended until further notice. Schools and universities are also closed until at least April 3.

The Italian tradition of an espresso in the corner cafe? Gone. Cinemas, theaters and nightclubs will also remain closed.

Religious ceremonies, including funerals and weddings, will also be postponed under closure.

Under the above restrictions, restaurants and bars could open from 6 a.m. at 6 p.m., but that is no longer the case.

"Our habits must be changed, changed now. We all have to give up something for the good of Italy. We will only succeed if we all collaborate and adapt immediately to these stricter rules." Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday while announcing the closure.

Those who do not respect the restrictions. faces a prison sentence of up to three months or a $ 225 fine (Andrea Fasani / EPA)

Public transport will remain operational, but the movement is severely restricted and the government says that only those with a valid work or family reason that cannot be postponed will be able to travel.

People who want to travel must complete a document that explains their reasons for doing so and taking it with them. Those who lie face a prison sentence of up to three months or a fine of 206 euros ($ 225).

Stores can remain open, but only if they can ensure that customers can remain one meter (three feet) apart. Large and medium-sized shopping centers have to close on weekends. Grocery stores can remain open at all hours.

The license for health workers is canceled. Patients who accompany emergency units cannot stay with them in waiting rooms without specific permission.

Welcome lockdown?

Residents in the Italian capital, Rome, formed long lines outside the supermarkets to store food on Monday night after the closure was announced.

Inmates from more than two dozen Italian prisons rioted against restrictions on family visits and other containment measures, and six died after breaking into the infirmary and taking an overdose of methadone.