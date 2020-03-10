It is reported that Tekashi 69 will launch this August

%MINIFYHTML84dd908f180d55306a13f56f6404e58111% %MINIFYHTML84dd908f180d55306a13f56f6404e58112%

Tekashi 69 could be released as early as this August, according to the latest reports. The Shade Room quotes information from the official website of the Bureau of Prisons Inmate and reveals the good news for the rapper.

It seems that 69 could get out of jail sooner than expected, although their diehard fans are worried about their safety once they are on the streets.

%MINIFYHTML84dd908f180d55306a13f56f6404e58113% %MINIFYHTML84dd908f180d55306a13f56f6404e58114%

In January, it was reported that Tekashi 69 considered his life to be in danger while he was in jail, and asked the judge to allow him to spend the rest of his time at home.

%MINIFYHTML84dd908f180d55306a13f56f6404e58115% %MINIFYHTML84dd908f180d55306a13f56f6404e58116%

After that, it was revealed that the judge denied this allegation.

TSR cited information from the NY Daily News and reports that "a judge has rejected Tekashi's request to serve the remainder of his two-year house arrest sentence, ruling that his crimes were too serious to make him loose."

Anyway, here are the reactions of people after the latest news.

Someone commented: ‘No, if you want to explode again, you cannot go out apologizing, being a victim or being a born-again Christian like Kanye. He needs to go out with an "I don't give Af,quot; attitude and even rap about the things he was rapping about.

Another follower told the enemies: "They are crazier than the people they made fun of," and another person said: "He will have to move to Indiana and take the name of Sampson."

A follower believes that ‘No one in the industry is ever working with him. It's over. & # 39;

Someone else said: ‘This is suicidal for everyone to continue publishing. Lol let it be a surprise. Once you're a snitch, you'll be caught. "

Another person said: ‘Will you go out and get confused as where the humans are? Homie, we're dead from the crown, you should have stayed in jail. "

A follower said: ‘Nothing will happen. Zimmerman is still alive. This strange generation will continue publishing it and playing their music when it comes out. Nothing will happen. The 90s are gone.

Ad

Do you think it will come out this August?



Post views:

0 0