Israeli court rejects Netanyahu's request to delay the trial | News

A court in Israel on Tuesday rejected the request of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay the start of his corruption trial, ruling that it would begin as planned next week.

Netanyahu's lawyers, the first Israeli prime minister to be charged while in office, told the Jerusalem district court that they had not received all the material from the prosecution's case and requested a 45-day delay.

State prosecutors responded that they oppose any delay, and the court accepted their position.

Upon canceling the request, the presiding judge wrote that the first session on March 17 was only a reading and that the defendant's response was not necessary. Therefore, there was no justification for a delay.

Netanyahu has been accused of fraud, abuse of trust and acceptance of bribes in connection with a series of scandals that include accepting expensive gifts from rich friends and offering to exchange favors with powerful media magnates.

The long-standing Israeli leader denies acting badly and says he is the victim of a witch hunt orchestrated by the media.

His legal problems were at the center of the third inconclusive Israeli election last week in less than a year.

Netanyahu's opponent, Benny Gantz, refused to sit with him in the government and seems willing to press for legislation in the incoming parliament that would prohibit anyone accused of a crime from running a government.

The anti-Netanyahu forces in the incoming parliament have a majority of 62-58, but are deeply divided among themselves.

Israel's oldest leader is desperate to remain in office, because installing a new government would give him an important political boost and potentially allow him to legislate out of the legal quagmire.

Amit Haddad, one of Netanyahu's lawyers, had said he would seek a delay at the start of the trial.

The request was "technical,quot; and he intended to give the defense time to review the research materials he had not yet received, he said.