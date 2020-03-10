Is this what worries Disney about the rebirth of Lizzie McGuire?

Lizzie McGuire He was supposed to address sex and infidelity head-on in the first episode of the new series; That's what made Disney + so anxious, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter.
In a larger piece on Disney's new streaming platform, THR reports on Lizzie McGuire The revival / sequel series that has since halted production presented the hoax as a central point of the plot. The production of the series stopped and the creator of the series and executive producer Terri Minsky He was fired from the project after two episodes were completed. Star Producer and Executive Hilary Duff it was mom about the state of the show until Love victor, the Love simon The sequel to the series, moved from Disney + to Hulu after reports that Disney + thought its theme would not be suitable for families.
Love victor It follows a young high school student who appears as gay, and it is said that he also included alcohol consumption, marital tension and fighting among teenagers. After the move to Hulu was news, Duff began with a bit of subtle shadow before fully addressing the situation around his show.
"I was incredibly excited to throw Genoveva in D + and my passion remains! However, I feel a great responsibility to honor the fan's relationship with Lizzie, who, like me, grew up looking at her. He would be hurting everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live under the roof of a PG classification. It is important to me that, just as his experiences in the life of a preteen / teenager were authentic, his next chapters are equally real and easy to relate. It would be a dream if Disney let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and if I could bring this beloved character back to life, "Duff wrote.
When it was announced, details were scarce, but viewers were told that the new Lizzie McGuire He would introduce the main character living in his ideal New York apartment, working in a high-power job and dating the boy of his dreams … until the crisis comes. Robert Carradine, Hallie Todd, Jake Thomas Y Adam Lamberg They were ready to return, just like Lizzie's animated alter ego.
After placing the program in limbo and his dismissal, Minsky spoke with Variety.
"I am very proud of the two episodes we did," Minsky said. "Hilary has an understanding of Lizzie McGuire at age 30 who needs to be seen. It's a wonderful thing to see. I would love to see the program exist, but ideally I would love it if I could get that treatment to go to Hulu and do the program we were doing. That is the part where I am completely in the dark. It is important for me that this program be important for people. I felt I wanted to do a program that was worthy of that kind of devotion. "
As of now, the fate of Lizzie McGuire stay in the air