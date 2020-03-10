Is this Rick Ross's new girlfriend? They are seen flirting during a tropical getaway

%MINIFYHTML78eb632a3594e6f24407c23f0b7a558e11% %MINIFYHTML78eb632a3594e6f24407c23f0b7a558e12%

It seems that Rick Ross He has a new girlfriend. The rapper was photographed on vacation in San Bartolomé with a new lady, who is rumored to be his new boo.

In an Instagram photo posted by his friend, Rick could be seen frolicking with the woman whose name is Dej Gabrielle. He was casually placing his arm around his waist while posing for a photo with two other couples.

Although Rick has not yet officially introduced Dej as his new girlfriend on his Instagram account, he didn't hesitate to leave some comments on his posts. More recently, he wrote: "This is the album", below a publication that presents his twinning with two other women. "You know the babyyyy vibes," Dej replied.

It also sprouted over Dej in a bikini post. "The guy who steals your heart," captioned a snap of her pink bikini. Rick agreed with the statement as he wrote, "Thief," and Dej replied, "forever!"

Rick has not yet commented on the report.

This comes after it was rumored that I was dating Jennifer Williams, whom Rick's ex-girlfriend, Briteady, accused of breaking the girl's code, as they used to be close friends. Brit lashed out at Jennifer on Instagram Stories. "I swear these TVs are a dirty smile on your face, ask for help azz b *** hes and then they block you when you call them," he wrote.

He called the "Basketball Wives" star a "thirsty groupie of **," he added, "B *** he will be in his crib for Christmas with his family and then ask his stylist for the same bob hairstyle and then f * * k in your ex a month later #ainnogirlcode. Shoulda let you star in a diaper with the head a ** b *** h ". He later confirmed that he was talking about Jennifer and blocked her on Instagram.