Is Jennifer Lawrence already bored of married life with Cooke Maroney? That is the subject of a new article in the next edition of March 16, 2020 of Star magazine. Known for her wild spirit, her incredible performance and her outgoing personality, a source informed the media that Jennifer has had difficulty adapting to his new married life because he is no longer having fun. The source talked about how Jennifer and Cooke no longer look face to face and now some are worried that the honeymoon has stopped and left Jennifer with her eyes closed.

The source served Star.

“Before meeting Cooke, Jen was one of the biggest parties in Hollywood. She has dimmed him, but is bored of being a wife who stays at home.

Jennifer Lawrence is 29 years old and Cooke Maroney is 34 years old. It is not that there is a big age difference between the two that should create distance between them. The source continued to spill tea at Star and said there is a growing crack, basically because their personalities are quite different.

Neither Jennifer Lawrence nor Cooke Maroney have talked about Star's report to verify or deny it.

You can see a report with Vogue's newly married couple below.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have perfected their couple style in Manhattan. https://t.co/6S9tkez0DP – Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 2, 2020

Although they have only been married for four months, the source continued to claim that they are already on separate paths. The source said Jen is missing out on her fun, from the parties she has recovered now that she is married.

"Jen had to be a class act and adapt to Cookie's intellectual world, which she gladly did for him." But really, that's not her. He goes to work and she stays at home, exercises and makes purchases online. It is without incident. Jen seems to have more fun when Cooke is not there. She can be herself, have a couple of drinks and not feel they are judging her. "

What do you think about the report? Do you believe in the Star source that says the couple has already reached an obstacle in their marriage?

Do you think Jennifer Lawrence stays at home, out of her mind while trying to be a traditional wife?



