Irish players deflated after the Six Nations game with France was postponed, says coach Andy Farrell | Rugby Union News

Ireland is open to play the last two games after the Australia tour in July





Ireland coach Andy Farrell said his players were "gutted,quot; after the Six Nations game against France in Paris was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The match is the third game in this year's tournament that is postponed amid fears over the epidemic, following the postponement of Italy's trip to Ireland last week and its match against England in Rome on Saturday.

Wales' final game against Scotland will take place as scheduled for Saturday.

"It is what it is and we can do nothing but the right thing. The reaction of the players when we left work on a good day was deflation. Yes, gutted," Farrell told reporters.

"We accumulated for a couple of weeks following a bitter disappointment (against England). We were anxious for the next week. We are disappointed that it does not go ahead but at the same time we fully understand … There is nothing you can do."

Ireland has played only three games in the Six Nations this year

Ireland hasn't played since losing 24-12 to England in Twickenham last month and sits fourth in the standings with nine points in three games.

But the victory of bonus points against Italy and France would give them 19 impregnable points.

"We are more than still in it. We are a team that still has control of its own destiny, isn't it? It's not a bad place to be," Farrell said.

He added that Ireland was open to the possibility of ending its campaign after its tour of Australia in July and before the November internationals.

"Some teams schedule four games, but we have scheduled three in November, so we have a window and we are open to that."