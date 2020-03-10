IPhone sales in China plummeted in February because the coronavirus kept demand down.

Apple anticipated a slowdown in sales and last month adjusted its revenue guide for the quarter.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, it is not known when demand and iPhone production will return to normal levels.

Apple's iPhone sales in China last month were markedly lower due to the coronavirus, according to a new report from the South China Morning Post. This, of course, should not come as a big surprise for two reasons. For starters, iPhone production was limited due to the factory's slowdown. Second, Apple's retail stores in China last month were closed for long periods of time.

Along with the fact that many people in China still avoid going to public places whenever possible, iPhone sales in China last month were unusually low.

As for specific figures, the Send Transmits that iPhone shipments in China last month reached 494,000. As a point of contrast, iPhone shipments in China during the same quarter last year registered 1.27 million units. That is a decrease of more than 50% and, as expected, Apple shares have fallen almost 5% in current trade.

Touching the issue, analyst Dan Ives adds:

These are end-of-the-world iPhone units and general smartphone sales that are not surprising given the essential blockage that most of China saw during the month of February with stores closed and the supply chain under massive pressure due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. Cook and Apple, when they took the March guide from the table last month, foreshadowed this type of numbers and talk about the short-term damage caused in China in the last six weeks due to the coronavirus and its impact on consumer demand in general.

As Ive points out, they will remember that Apple in mid-February lowered its quarterly orientation because of the coronavirus. In a press release sent a few weeks ago, Apple explained:

Our quarterly guide issued on January 28, 2020 reflected the best information available at that time, as well as our best estimates of the rate of return to work after the end of the extended holiday of the Chinese New Year on February 10. Work is beginning to resume around the country, but we are experiencing a slower return to normal conditions than we had anticipated. As a result, we do not expect to comply with the revenue guide we provide for the March quarter due to two main factors.

In total, the panic and fear surrounding the coronavirus is palpable and does not seem to be diminishing in the least. With the virus still spreading to new places with each passing day, people are storing hand sanitizer and other essentials to a degree that we may not have seen since Y2K.

