iPhone: Apple's travel restrictions may delay the launch of iPhone 12 – Latest news

Apple's restrictions on its engineers traveling to Asia due to the coronavirus have affected the development of its next-generation iPhone 12, which could cause a delay in launch in the fall.

The technology giant based in Cupertino has extended the period of one month until the end of April for its engineers to make business trips to Asia. These restrictions have delayed engineering verification tests (EVT) for iPhone 5G at manufacturing facilities in China, Digi Times reported recently.

Apple's travel restrictions were first reported late last month.

Meanwhile, the leading manufacturer of contract electronic products Foxconn is gradually resuming production capacity at its main manufacturing base in Zhengzhou, in the Chinese province of Henan.

Its production in the Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone had slowed due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in January, which affects the international supply chain.

Apple said in February that its revenues for the current quarter would be below its forecasts and that the global iPhone supply "will be temporarily limited,quot; due to the consequences of the COVID-19 epidemic.

With the help of local authorities, Foxconn's production base in Zhengzhou, which only left 1,800 employees abandoned during the Spring Festival at the end of January, now has about 80,000 people in the post, approaching the level of employment in the same period in previous years.

