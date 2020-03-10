Infected cruise ship unloads passengers in California

OAKLAND, California (AP) – The cruise forced to remain idle for days off the coast of California due to a group of cases of coronavirus on board arrived in port on Monday, and a dozen passengers began leaving for military bases where they would be quarantined or to return to their countries of origin.

%MINIFYHTMLd3dc441f92eedf5360f28cf879a4dfc011% %MINIFYHTMLd3dc441f92eedf5360f28cf879a4dfc012%

The Great Princess arrived at the port of Oakland with more than 3,500 people on board, 21 confirmed to be infected with the new virus. Passengers who lined the balconies greeted and some left the cabins where they had been isolated to climb on deck.

While the ship was sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge to enter the port, passenger Karen Schwartz Dever said "everyone was screaming and clapping."

Twenty-three people in need of acute medical attention had been removed from the ship late Monday afternoon, but it was not clear how many of them had tested positive for the virus, said Shawn Boyd, a spokesman for the California Office of Emergency Services.

Live television images showed at least one passenger, an older man wearing a face mask, climbed on a stretcher and put it on the back of an ambulance. Authorities have said the download will take up to three days.

“Our intention is basically to disembark approximately half of the passengers today. All will be evaluated initially today, ”said Robert Kadlec, Undersecretary of Health Services and Human Services.

Many of the almost 240 Canadians on board left the ship after the critically ill and stood outside two tents with Canadian flags. Canada and the United Kingdom are among the countries that send chartered flights to recover their citizens.

US passengers will be transferred or transferred by bus from the port, chosen because of its proximity to an airport and military base, to bases in California, Texas and Georgia for testing and a 14-day quarantine. The ship transports people from 54 countries, and foreigners will be taken home.

Some 1,100 crew members, 19 of whom tested positive for COVID-19, will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, which will dock elsewhere after passengers unload, said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus exploded for the first time, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have recovered so far.

In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, Italy will impose travel restrictions and other strict public health measures across the country starting Tuesday. And a combination of fears of the coronavirus and falling oil prices caused Wall Street shares to plummet on Monday.

The virus has infected 600 people in the United States, and at least 26 have died, mostly in the state of Washington. General surgeon Jerome Adams said communities will need to start thinking about canceling large meetings, closing schools and allowing more employees to work from home, as many companies have done after an outbreak in the Seattle area.

In Silicon Valley, NASA's Ames Research Center is essentially closed with restricted access because an employee tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. The workers will be in "mandatory telecommuting status,quot; and three earth science aircraft missions will be delayed later this year, the county said.

Several universities have started online courses only, including the University of Washington, Stanford University and Columbia University. The largest school district in Northern California, with 64,000 students, canceled classes for a week when it was discovered that a family in the district was exposed to COVID-19. Georgia's fourth largest school district, which has more than 93,000 students, closed its schools for at least one day after it was confirmed that a teacher in two middle schools had the coronavirus.

The Great Princess had been held off the coast since Wednesday due to evidence that it was the breeding ground for more than 20 infections linked to a previous trip.

Passengers from the previous trip tested positive in California and other states. It was also confirmed that six Canadians who were in the Great Princess from February 11 to 21 had the virus.

The governor of California and the mayor of Oakland tried to reassure people that none of the cruise passengers would be exposed to the public before completing the quarantine. The authorities were trying to decide where the ship and its crew would go.

The State Department warned against cruise travel due to "an increased risk of COVID-19 infection in a cruise environment."

Another Princess ship, the Diamond Princess, was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama, Japan, last month due to the virus. Finally, about 700 of the 3,700 people on board were infected in what experts declared a public health failure, and the ship essentially became a floating germ factory.

Rodriguez reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writers Janie Har, Jocelyn Gecker and Juliet Williams in San Francisco also contributed to this report.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Department of Scientific Education of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.