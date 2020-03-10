In Egypt, tourists divided between ancient temples and coronavirus tests

EL CAIRO – When tourists in Luxor woke up Monday to find themselves confined in their hotels or cruises on the Nile, it seemed that Egypt was taking extreme measures to face the coronavirus in the ancient city at the heart of its tourism industry.

Government doctors were sent to evaluate visitors, hoping to stop the spread of the disease. However, only a fraction of the people ended up getting tested, and even before any of the results came back, business quickly returned to normal, with tourists unleashed en masse to visit the city's legendary temples.

The contradictory and often chaotic approach in Luxor reflects a great dilemma faced by Egyptian officials: can the government continue to receive visitors with cash while trying to combat an imminent public health crisis in the jewel of its tourism industry?

Luxor, home of the iconic Valley of the Kings and the tomb of King Tutankhamen, is now the center of the country's coronavirus outbreak. On Friday and Saturday, 45 passengers and crew members aboard a riverboat, A Sara, tested positive for the virus and were transported by military air transport to an isolation unit in a hospital on the north coast of Egypt .