In Egypt, tourists divided between ancient temples and coronavirus tests

EL CAIRO – When tourists in Luxor woke up Monday to find themselves confined in their hotels or cruises on the Nile, it seemed that Egypt was taking extreme measures to face the coronavirus in the ancient city at the heart of its tourism industry.
Government doctors were sent to evaluate visitors, hoping to stop the spread of the disease. However, only a fraction of the people ended up getting tested, and even before any of the results came back, business quickly returned to normal, with tourists unleashed en masse to visit the city's legendary temples.
The contradictory and often chaotic approach in Luxor reflects a great dilemma faced by Egyptian officials: can the government continue to receive visitors with cash while trying to combat an imminent public health crisis in the jewel of its tourism industry?
Luxor, home of the iconic Valley of the Kings and the tomb of King Tutankhamen, is now the center of the country's coronavirus outbreak. On Friday and Saturday, 45 passengers and crew members aboard a riverboat, A Sara, tested positive for the virus and were transported by military air transport to an isolation unit in a hospital on the north coast of Egypt .
With the appearance of the outbreak, the Egyptian tourism minister visited one of the Luxor temples on Sunday to declare that it was safe and open to visitors.
"Thank God, people are here," said the minister, Khaled el-Enany, at the Karnak temple, where tourists lined up to enter.
At his side, the Egyptian health minister, Hala Zayed, warned people not to "exaggerate,quot; about the magnitude of the crisis. "We're going to get through this together," he said.
But even while they were talking, the cruise ship in the center of the outbreak docked at a nearby riverbank, with 136 people in quarantine on board, stoking fears that Egypt could be on the verge of a major problem.
The sense of urgency increased Sunday night, when a 60-year-old German tourist died in a hospital in the Red Sea resort, Hurghada, the first death of Egypt. The tourist had come from Luxor.
The contrasting scenes in Luxor in recent days illustrated the country's precarious balance against the outbreak: even when doctors administered tests on Monday, they didn't want to get in the way of anyone's vacation.
Yara Ahmed, an Egyptian journalist at a film festival in Luxor, said that of the 400 people in his hotel, only 10 were evaluated. And once those tests were administered, everyone was allowed to leave immediately, even the people who had been evaluated.
"People got angry and said," We should all be evaluated, "Ms. Ahmed said by phone. "The doctors said," That's all we can do, and if you don't like it, complain to the ministry. "
At best, such a test strategy would indicate whether the coronavirus has spread from the infected ship to the coast of Egypt, said Dr. Cyrus Shahpar of Vital Strategies, a global public health organization.
"But it is not a containment strategy, because you are not containing anyone," he said.
Until Friday, Egypt had only three reported cases of coronavirus, one of the lowest rates in the Middle East. On Monday night, he said he had 59 cases, mostly on the ship in Luxor, and there is deep uncertainty about how widely the virus has spread in a country of 100 million people.
But now, Luxor has become a center to transmit the coronavirus to other countries.
In the last week or so, at least 29 tourists who visited Egypt in February tested positive after returning home. Infected tourists are mostly Americans and French, and several of them traveled on A Sara, the Nile cruise now quarantined in Luxor.
The World Health Organization says the virus reached the boat through a Taiwanese-American woman who left Egypt on February 1. Egypt says it did not find out about its infection until March 1, and the first infected crew members were discovered in A Sara on March 6.
Even so, some Egyptians are skeptical that their government is telling them the truth.
Under the authoritarian president of the nation, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the media have been largely silenced, and the government has repeatedly hidden the truth to avoid shame or international censorship, such as when he refused to admit that a The Islamic State bomb shot down a Russian plane over the Sinai in 2015.
This time, officials insist they are being transparent. The health ministry says it has conducted 2,166 tests and is working closely with the World Health Organization to locate anyone who has been in contact with an infected person.
One of the reasons why populous countries such as Egypt and Indonesia may have low virus rates so far, Dr. Shahpar said, is because they lack the resources or health care systems to evaluate on the scale of nations like Korea's South or Italy
Luxor is a site of ancient wonders of lasting fascination for foreigners, but its centrality to the nation's tourism industry has left it vulnerable before.
The city was the site of a terrorist massacre in 1997, when Islamist militants fired tourists in front of a temple, killing 62 people. The declared objective of the attackers was to cause great economic damage to Egypt by suffocating its tourism industry.
Now the coronavirus represents a new threat. A tour operator on the Nile said several of his clients had abandoned their river tours on Monday and were flying home. Other companies in Luxor have canceled their tours completely.
On Sunday, the Association of Travel Agents of Egypt said that tourist reservations decreased by 80 percent compared to the same period last year.
In Luxor, the virus has spread fear among workers in the tourism industry. State media reported that some cruise workers quit their jobs in recent days, for fear of getting sick.
On Monday night, the town looked deserted.
But a man from London, Laurence Wheeler, 64, went for a walk. Mr. Wheeler said he had been tested on his cruise ship, which was docked outside the city on Monday morning.
"This is causing problems for everyone," he said. "But I'm not afraid, because I don't think I'm going to get sick."
Hagar Hakeem contributed reports from Luxor and Nada Rashwan of Cairo.