"I don't think he had time to get scared,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The courage of the fallen police officer Richardson, David Sherrard, was not only something that his fellow officers witnessed, but was captured in the body camera video and released publicly on Monday.

Sherrard's widow, Nicole, saw her recently.

He told Up News Info 11 that he wants the world to see what he has always known.

"The video shows even more force than I've heard," said Nicole Sherrard.

The discordant images that until now had only been seen by his widow, a jury and authorities are videos of body cameras of a violent shooting and recorded the last and brave moments of David Sherrard's life.

"He would give his life," he said. That's what everyone would do, "he said.

Sherrard's body camera recorded him walking into a room until a rifle hit him in the neck.

"I don't think he had time to get scared," Nicole said.

The videos of the body camera come from officers who entered a Richardson apartment.

It's where Brandon McCall waited in a back room with a rifle when officers entered after McCall's roommate was found dead.

After kicking the door, Sherrard opened the way bravely.

"He drove the cargo to the apartment," Nicole said. "What does that say about him? I'm not surprised that if he had to do it again, I'm sure he would."

The video also captured an instinctive decision of the injured SWAT veteran team that their boss and his widow say that undoubtedly saved the lives of other officers.

Officer Sherrard left the apartment before collapsing to protect other officers from putting their lives at risk of taking him out.

"David walked down the corridor that is an incredible force," said Richardson Police Chief Jimmy Spivey. “Being able to leave the apartment so that there are no other tragedies that night is such a brave and heroic act. It's something we will never forget. "

That February night of 2918 is still clear in the memory of Nicole Sherrard.

"There were days in the last two years or so, I didn't want to get up," he said.

It's the night Nicole lost her high school girlfriend and her two teenage daughters lost a father.

One of those daughters showed that she inherited her father's courage when she testified in the punishment phase of Brandon McCall's capital murder trial.

"It took strength to sit there in front of the man who took his dad," he said.

Nicole Sherrard credits Greg Willis, Collin district attorney, and lead prosecutor Bill Wirskye for helping her during the trial, where she had to face her husband's killer for two weeks.

But the young widow made sure that the responsible man was sent to death row and now faces life preserving her husband's legacy.

"I realized after the trial ended that I am stronger than I thought," he said.

Part of the preservation of Sherrard's legacy will be to name a section of Highway 75 in Richardson after him, as well as this entrance to the new Richardson police headquarters next month.