Hugh Hefner's son, Cooper and his wife Scarlett Byrne await the baby No. 1

Cooper hefner and his wife Scarlett byrne They are waiting for their first child together.
The couple turned to social networks to share the wonderful news with their followers. Hugh HefnerHis son wrote on Instagram: "Scarlett and I have been blessed with wonderful news that we are delighted to share. This summer we will welcome a new family member. We both could not be happier as we await the arrival of our small ".
He shared a picture of the future mother looking radiant in a floral dress, showing her growing baby bump.
Byrne shared the same photo, along with a photo of her and Hefner, writing: "Cooper and I are delighted to share that we have a little girl on the way. Our hearts are full of gratitude and joy, and we can both,quot; Don't wait to meet to the new Hefner. "
More recently, the couple got married during a civil ceremony in Los Angeles in November 2019.
"Scarlett and I have officially made it legal and the two of us could not be happier," Cooper wrote on social media. "Greetings to a life full of love, happiness, adventure and a great purpose, Mrs. Hefner. I love her very much and I look forward to planning our wedding celebrations in the coming months. I love you, Scarlett."
The two have been dating for more than six years and Hefner proposed The Vampire Diaries star in 2015.
At the time of their wedding, Byrne also shared: "I love you Cooper. I'm proud to be by your side, like your partner, your friend and your wife. I can't wait to continue building a life together. My heart is so full and I am very grateful for our love. "
Congratulations to the happy couple!
