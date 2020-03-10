Hugh Hefner's son, Cooper and his wife Scarlett Byrne await the baby No. 1

Cooper hefner and his wife Scarlett byrne They are waiting for their first child together.

The couple turned to social networks to share the wonderful news with their followers. Hugh HefnerHis son wrote on Instagram: "Scarlett and I have been blessed with wonderful news that we are delighted to share. This summer we will welcome a new family member. We both could not be happier as we await the arrival of our small ".

He shared a picture of the future mother looking radiant in a floral dress, showing her growing baby bump.

Byrne shared the same photo, along with a photo of her and Hefner, writing: "Cooper and I are delighted to share that we have a little girl on the way. Our hearts are full of gratitude and joy, and we can both,quot; Don't wait to meet to the new Hefner. "