Huawei: The main US envoy pressures Canada for the role of Huawei in the 5G network: Officials – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML3f45bd4a6bd9181bdbd0b01d8cce4a3511% %MINIFYHTML3f45bd4a6bd9181bdbd0b01d8cce4a3512%

A senior US envoy pressured Canada on Monday about Ottawa's next decision on whether to allow China's Huawei Technologies to participate in its 5G network, a measure that Washington opposes, authorities said.

The administration of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, warned Canada last year that it could lose access to top secret intelligence unless it blocked Huawei 5G technology.

Robert Blair, Trump's special representative for international telecommunications policy, discussed the "importance of a safe and reliable next-generation telecommunications infrastructure,quot; and the defense association between the United States and Canada, the US embassy said in a statement. .

%MINIFYHTML3f45bd4a6bd9181bdbd0b01d8cce4a3513% %MINIFYHTML3f45bd4a6bd9181bdbd0b01d8cce4a3514%

Speaking before the meeting, two US sources said Blair planned to underline that a Canadian decision to include Huawei could jeopardize its access to US intelligence.

%MINIFYHTML3f45bd4a6bd9181bdbd0b01d8cce4a3515% %MINIFYHTML3f45bd4a6bd9181bdbd0b01d8cce4a3516%

The White House accused Huawei of being able to spy on customers and maintain close ties with the Chinese government, allegations that Huawei denies.

Washington's campaign to frustrate the main producer of telecommunications equipment was affected by Britain's plans to give Huawei a limited role in its next-generation wireless network.

One of the cabinet members who will decide the fate of the Huawei 5G team in Canada, Public Security Minister Bill Blair, told lawmakers on Monday that "there is a very strong and important discussion between us and our allies,quot; about Huawei.

Ottawa sources directly familiar with government deliberations say there are still many months left to make a decision.

A spokesman for Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday's meeting was "part of regular and ongoing discussions with the United States on national security and continental telecommunications."

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, who will also have something to say in the Ottawa decision, told Canadian Broadcasting Corp last Friday that Canada "will not be intimidated by any other jurisdiction,quot; for the decision.

When asked if he was referring to the Trump administration, he said "maybe that was the wrong choice of words … we will not be influenced by other jurisdictions."

