How will the coronavirus affect the transmission of Celtics games?

NBC Sports Boston's game-by-game voice Mike Gorman expects fans will soon be temporarily excluded from TD Garden, as a result of growing concern about the coronavirus outbreak.

"I think we're going to play games in empty arenas very soon," Gorman said Tuesday morning during a 98.5 "Toucher and Rich,quot; appearance of The Sports Hub. "Before what people think."

The NBA has already issued a memo that instructs teams to prepare for such a scenario. Gorman said he talked to someone in the league office, who said the possibility of ending the season without fan attendance is high.

The Celtics have 19 regular season games remaining before the playoffs begin on April 18.

According to Gorman, the teams would lose around $ 3 million per game without ticket sales. The revenue generated by TV broadcasts will continue to flow; However, Gorman noted that local crews can no longer travel for games away from home. Instead, NBC Sports Boston would broadcast the local team's television broadcast.

As for when those changes will take place, Gorman said the situation was described as "everyday." Gorman is in Indiana to call the Celtics-Pacers game on Tuesday night, but expects an announcement to be made within 10 days.

If local crews are required to fall behind on the road, Gorman could still call the games remotely in Boston, a result he says he prefers.

"My level of concern is high," he said. "In the Celtic game the other night, many people come walking to the table and want to say nice things, which flatter me a lot for how long they have listened, and take out their hands to shake hands." I don't want to shake anyone else's hand anymore. It's nothing personal, but I'm just trying to reduce the chances of being the one to get this. "

Gorman said he is trying to wash his hands as much as possible as well as stock up on hand sanitizer. The latter proved to be a bit difficult, since he went to two different pharmacies in Indiana in search of Purrell, but appeared empty-handed.

Hanging on the walls of TD Garden are signs from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that encourage people to wash their hands frequently. The NBA has also asked players to hit fans, instead of giving hand crashes. Gorman said the Garden is also expected to clear the area near the Celtics tunnel so that no one can approach 8-10 feet of a player.

In a joint statement with the NHL, MLB and MLS, the NBA announced Monday that the locker rooms would be closed to the media following the recommendations of experts in infectious diseases and public health.

"The first time an NBA player resents this, that is really going to ruin things," Gorman said. "If someone comes up with a direct association with the team or a player, then they will have to make some very interesting decisions in terms of who to quarantine."