How to play the Up News Info Tampa support challenge – Up News Info Tampa

With less than a week before Selection Sunday, it's time to start reviewing your knowledge of college basketball. While gathering your list of the best teams, favorites and potential clasp destroyers, why don't you test all that knowledge with our Bracket Challenge game?

The game is released today, and you can register by visiting this link. The square brackets open on Sunday, March 15, after the tournament field has been launched at the Selection Show on Up News Info.

If you need a review on how to play our support game or a quick tutorial on how to register, take a look at the video above.