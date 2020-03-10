How long does the coronavirus live on surfaces? Experts intervene – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML55cd2a77cbda2a50c94562c03e503f2211% %MINIFYHTML55cd2a77cbda2a50c94562c03e503f2212%

– While it is believed that coronavirus spreads primarily from person to person, experts say COVID-19 can spread when it touches a contaminated surface. But how long do you live on a surface?

Experts say that viruses normally remain active for longer each time they fall on stainless steel, plastic or other similar hard surfaces, according to the International Business Times, compared to when they would fall from soft surfaces like fabrics.

Professor Chris Whitty, medical director of England, says that the drops that lead to COVID-19 infection can remain on a "hard,quot; surface like bus and train railings, for up to 72 hours.

Whitty told the House of Commons Health and Social Assistance Committee on Thursday that they would probably have left in 48 hours, while in 72 hours, they would have almost completely gone.

For softer surfaces, the virus would last even less.

Some of the factors that affect the duration of the virus in a particular place would include temperature, the amount of virus that fell or was deposited on a surface and the temperature of the environment.

Meanwhile, another expert has claimed that the life of the coronavirus could be up to nine days.

A study published last month in the Journal of Hospital Infection investigated the life expectancy of other coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS found in humans on various surfaces.

That review found that, on average, coronaviruses can live on surfaces such as glass, plastic, or metal for four to five days, but some could survive up to nine days outside the body at room temperature.

Experts say try to avoid touching public surfaces with bare hands, but if you must, be sure to wash them before touching your face.