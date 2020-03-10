How Google Maps will help you during the coronavirus outbreak – BGR

Google Maps can be a useful tool when it comes to dealing with business disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Google is recommending to business owners to update their Google Maps listings with specific information if they are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Regular Google Maps users should check their favorite places on Google Maps to see changes in business hours related to the coronavirus and other relevant information before leaving.

The coronavirus is here to stay another time, now that several hot zones have been established outside of China. The last two weeks saw a sharp increase in new cases in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and even the USA. UU., And it may not decrease in the short term. Italy is the best example of what the COVID-19 epidemic can do. The country went from 0 to almost 10,000 cases in just over two weeks, and is now under closure, with northern Italy quarantined over the weekend. Things are not so bad in other countries, but we are not out of danger. Everyone should play their part when it comes to fighting this disease, avoiding crowded events and traveling to high-risk countries, using good personal hygiene measures, and staying isolated when necessary. If you are healthy, you still need to go to work if it is not possible to work from home, and you still need to go out to buy food and supplies. Fortunately, technology can help plan your fight against the virus, and Google Maps is one of the applications that could provide additional assistance.

The popular Google mobile application is not just for navigation and directions. It can also help you discover places of interest around you and provide more details about the companies with which you have to interact. And considering that the coronavirus outbreak will affect several companies in the immediate future, Google Maps can help you decide if it is worth venturing into a certain place.

Google created a new help page that instructs business owners to provide customers with updated information if their companies are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak:

If your company is affected by COVID-19, update your Google My Business profile to provide the most accurate information to your customers. For example, change your hours of operation if you close early or add more details to your description. Updates will be displayed in your business profile on Google Search and Maps.

Business owners may update their business hours if they change due to the epidemic. They may also update their business descriptions in case their companies have been affected by COVID-19 infections:

You can share information about any additional precautions the company is taking, if you are providing any additional service to the community or if you are experiencing delays

Other Maps updates that business owners should consider include publications with more details about their business, such as details about their products and services available during the outbreak. In addition, business owners are encouraged to provide an updated phone number so that customers can communicate with them.

This is the kind of advice that business owners should definitely consider if they plan to close their stores or reduce their activity in the coming weeks or months. As I said before, it is up to all of us to help reduce the risk of spreading the disease, since governments and health officials are not enough to fight the outbreak.

Just as business owners should definitely follow Google’s advice on this topic, regular Google Maps users should consider using the app to find up-to-date information about some of their favorite restaurants, stores, and other businesses they could work with. regularly, before venturing into one.

