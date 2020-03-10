Here's a closer look at Governor Whitmer's bills signed into law – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML57c7c5be0b672bcaad5416738567105911% %MINIFYHTML57c7c5be0b672bcaad5416738567105912%

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bills 4266, 5266, 4712, 4713 and 5103 of the House on Tuesday. Here we take a closer look.

House project 4266 expands access to broadband by amending the Revised Judiciary Act to impose limitations of liability and damage on transfers, unfair enrichment or other actions arising from or related to the installation of a broadband infrastructure of a Michigan electric cooperative on the property for which he has an easement.

House Bill 5266 modifies the Law of Regulation of the Members of the Electric Cooperative to require that an electric cooperative regulated by the Law provide a video service provider, broadband provider, wireless service provider or any telecommunications provider with non-discriminatory access to the public service posts of the cooperative with fair rates, terms and rates and conditions, and establishes other terms for the provision of such access. HB 4266 and HB 5266 They are tied and were sponsored by Representative Triston Cole, R-Mancelona.

House Bill 4712 and 4713 are linked and repeal the crime for possession of a trailer designed for defense or attack and reflects it by eliminating the sentencing guidelines of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Bill HB 4712 was sponsored by Representative Steve Johnson, R-Wayland and HB 4713 was sponsored by Representative Aaron Miller, R-Sturgis.