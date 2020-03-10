Health expert: & # 39; Coronavirus mortality in Italy is higher than in China & # 39; | Europe

Rome Italy – A few minutes after Italy announced on Monday unprecedented travel restrictions to its 60 million people to control the deadly outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Al Jazeera spoke with Nino Cartabellotta, a leading Italian public health expert, professor and president of Italian Group for Medicine Basata sulle Evidenze (Italian Group of Evidence-Based Medicine) GIMBE.

"Finally, the decision was made," Cartablellotta said in a telephone interview, welcoming the extension of the quarantine area to the entire country.

"It was time. This is the only way we can address the spread of the virus effectively."

His research institute has been collecting data and following the coronavirus outbreak since its inception in China and belongs to a recently created working group to advise the Italian Ministry of Health.

Cartablellotta has been vocal throughout the epidemic and has called for strict containment measures to be implemented since the end of February.

Al Jazeera: How has the virus spread so fast?

Nino Cartabellotta: We noticed that the virus had spread first through Hubei province, then to its provincial neighbors and, finally, through China. We knew that the same dynamic would have been repeated in other countries. The more days passed, the clearer it became that the virus would have reached everywhere, thanks to its high transmissibility and through asymptomatic cases.

The virus arrived in Italy most likely in the first or second week of January, long before the country's air traffic closed to and from China on January 30, when people still thought that suspending flights could have prevented the infection.

Al Jazeera: Some say the current blockade should have been implemented before. Has a delay made the situation more critical?

Cartabellotta: After the announcement of the first cases in Italy, we immediately understood that we would have gone through such a vast epidemic. The COVID-19 outbreak was fueled by the spread in hospitals in Italy. In such cases, the number of infected patients soars very fast.

Before Monday, measures had been taken in form and start-up due to political and economic factors in the midst of an attempt to protect the national economy, without fully considering all the evaluations we had presented at the institutional level.

Italian politics adopted a wait and see approach. More or less rigorous measures have been taken based on what was being developed in the field. But the virus does not work this way. The virus moves extremely fast.

We would have needed to take such draconian containment measures for the entire country since March 1. It makes no sense to put regional, provincial or city borders in such a situation. A procrastination policy is not a solution in the midst of an epidemic.

But Europe is only doing the same. There has been no coordination at European level on this issue, nor a preparedness plan in case of a pandemic, at the national level or at the block level. I don't know of any European country that has a plan against a pandemic ready to be implemented.

Policies such as those implemented by the ruling communist party of China that closed Hubei for approximately three weeks are the ones that really bear fruit at this time. We are seeing its positive results since China is now coming out of the tunnel. All other partial containment measures are not proportionate to the speed of the virus.

The policy has not yet understood how this virus spreads. Each country considered itself immune to infection, as if the virus had never reached its borders.

Decisions are simply made as events precipitate.

Al Jazeera: How will Italy's health system manage?

Cartabellotta: I am very concerned about the resilience of our health care system. All social containment measures are intended to stop the spread of the virus and distribute the occurrence of new cases over a longer period. This could give the health system time to prepare. But this was not possible in Lombardy and I am afraid that we will not be able to prevent the escalation of infection also in other regions.

Italian citizens have been completely undisciplined, the government has been playing to draw new hypothetical borders on a map, depending on the daily increase in the number of cases. We never act with the clear objective of preventing the spread of infection. We already have problems in the south to carry out normal health care routines, let's not even talk about dealing with an epidemic of this type. I'm afraid we'll witness a lot of deaths.

Al Jazeera: How would you characterize the current situation?

Cartabellotta: We have been seeing an increasing number of cases in other regions as of March 1. Until now, there has been no positive effect as a result of the containment measures previously implemented. According to the data we gather, we are registering a daily increase in cases by 25 percent. Until such time as containment measures begin to show some results, this rate will remain fairly stable, unless a new large outbreak arises.

The lethality in Italy is higher than in China because we are only testing swabs in patients with symptoms, while we have estimated that asymptomatic cases could be around 15,000 at this time. We're just scratching the surface of the virus diagnosis here. In addition, the 6.1 percent mortality rate recorded in Lombardy shows that the health system is no longer maintained. More people die because the system is saturated.

Al Jazeera: Are you suggesting that containment measures are ineffective?

Cartabellotta: Draconian measures are always effective. Even so, we cannot predict to what extent, since we do not know how widespread the virus is, especially in the central and southern regions of Italy. It is important that other countries understand that the later they implement severe measures, the lower the results. Each day of delay creates more infected patients, in need of ICU and deaths. China taught us this.

Al Jazeera: Has Italy ever faced a similar crisis?

Cartabellotta: Italy never faced such an epidemic in recent history. This is not comparable to what happened during the 2003 SARS outbreak. There is a generational lack of preparedness to fight and handle a pandemic. The absence of an established plan will also completely wear out our public health system, which has already been severely affected by cuts and lack of investment in the last decade.

Al Jazeera: What should be done in case containment measures do not work?

Cartabellotta: There are no other measures available. Everyone should stay home and fully and obediently comply with all rules of behavior given by the government. European countries must also implement our strict measures as soon as possible, as a similar destination is approaching their doors. The longer we wait, the greater the number of deaths.