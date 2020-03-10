Has LeBron James brought the MVP career to life? The | NBA News

Having the dominant performances of LeBron James in the Los Angeles Lakers victories over the Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks have brought the MVP race to life.

The reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the fugitive leader in the race for this season's prize, which led the Bucks to a 53-12 record with the best record in the league and the first playoff spot in the Eastern Conference , with an average of 29.6 points and 13.7 rebounds. per game

Facing Milwaukee at the Staples Center on Friday night, James took full advantage of his opportunity to reaffirm his own MVP credentials against Antetokounmpo. He delivered in style, recording 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to lead the Lakers to a 113-103 victory.















2:44



Highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks clash with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 20th week of the NBA



James doubled two days later with another good start (28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists) when the Lakers scored their first win of the season against city rivals, the Clippers.

NBA TV Analysts Sam Mitchell and Steve Smith were asked if James's master performances had restarted an MVP race that most thought had already been decided in favor of Antetokounmpo.

"LeBron is making a case to get second, right?" joked former Raptors coach Mitchell in The warm-up. "He has been in the MVP conversation all year. He showed us (against the Clippers on Sunday night) that he is still the best player on the planet. But Giannis is this season's MVP. Both things may be true."

"What LeBron James did was remind us that he will not take a step back when he plays against the Bucks or against Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers. He will come at full speed. He feels that the Lakers are still the best teams in the West. the best record and have been the most consistent team.

















3:40



Relive the drama of the third round in the battle of Los Angeles while the Lakers face the Clippers



"It doesn't take anything away from Giannis this year or last year. I still think he's the MVP. But LeBron simply reminded us that he is the best basketball player on the planet. In a series of a game, I'm taking & # 39; The king & # 39 ;. "

Former NBA champion and All-Star Smith intervened: "And I could take him in a series of seven games too!

"This is not slight for Giannis," he continued. "I think LeBron James had the opportunity to see (what he was facing) in Milwaukee (earlier this season). We all have a little pride and saw Giannis (mime) put on the King's little crown (after the Bucks beat the Lakers) Then (Friday night at the Staples Center) he went out and sent a message to Giannis.

"Then (Sunday night) I thought that (the Lakers) should have that victory against the Clippers. It was a forced victory, not in regards to their record, not for first place, but for their psyche."

















1:58



LeBron James had a dominant performance against the Clippers, scoring 28 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.



"You don't win that game (and you lose to the Clippers for the third time this season), things can fall apart when you don't have a team that has been together (a long time). I think LeBron did an excellent job." I thought the Lakers' victory against the Clippers was greater than their victory over Milwaukee. "

Mitchell echoed Smith's belief that the Lakers' twin victories allowed James to reaffirm his status as the number 1 player in the world.

"Despite everything that is said about how Kawhi is the new King and the way the Clippers had handled them (earlier this season), LeBron made a statement after 17 years in the league and at 35.

"& # 39; You may one day get this crown, but I'm not ready to give it up yet. Until I give up, you'll have to get it out of my cold hands! & # 39;

"He knows what is happening, hears the talk and wants to put that exclamation point on things, saying & # 39; Not yet, guys. One day, but not today & # 39;".

