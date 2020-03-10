Harvey Weinstein's lawyers seek 5-year sentence for poor health

WENN / Avalon

The legal team of the producer in disgrace begs the judge to grant him a mandatory minimum of five years behind bars for fear of death in prison.

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers have asked that the judge who pronounces sentence be lenient with the producer in disgrace, suggesting that he should be given a mandatory minimum of five years behind bars.

The movie mogul will be sentenced on Wednesday, March 11, and could receive up to 29 years in jail after being convicted of rape and criminal sexual act last month.

However, in legal documents filed late Monday night, the Weinstein legal team argued that their ill health should be taken into account, and that anything greater than five years would essentially be a "de facto life sentence ".

"The serious reality is that Mr. Weinstein cannot even survive that term," they wrote in a letter to the New York Supreme Court judge, James Burke.

The letter went on to state that Weinstein's life was "destroyed" after the New Yorker article written by Ronan Farrow in 2017 that accused him of sexual assault.

"Mr. Weinstein was constantly defamed by the media, since he was long sentenced in the court of public opinion," he continued. "His fall from misfortune has been historical, perhaps unmatched in the era of social networks."

Adding that Weinstein has a clean record, the lawyers emphasized that "the trial did not describe fairly who he is as a person."

"The story of his life, his achievements and his struggles are simply remarkable and should not be overlooked in their entirety due to the jury's verdict," they added.

The letter concluded by reminding the judge of the charitable work of Weinstein and his five children, who are "the love of his life and continue to bring him constant joy."

Weinstein is currently in Rikers Island prison awaiting sentencing.