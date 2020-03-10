Harvey Weinstein's lawyers say he will probably die in prison

The dishonored Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is currently sitting on Rikers Island while waiting for the judge to issue his sentence after being convicted of rape and a criminal sexual act. In the new legal documents presented by his legal team on Monday, Weinstein's lawyers say he will die in prison if he is sentenced to more than five years.

Weinstein is 67 years old and faces a maximum of 29 years in prison: 25 years for the criminal sexual act plus four years for rape in the third degree. His lawyers argue that he should receive the mandatory minimum sentence of five years because anything longer would be "a de facto life sentence."

Harvey Weinstein & # 39; miserable & # 39 ;, locked up with two cellmates on Rikers Island. All right, #HarveyWeinstein Wait until you hear your sentence tomorrow. https://t.co/XoyQVP5Ijq – Barbara Malmet (@ B52Malmet) March 10, 2020

"The serious reality is that Mr. Weinstein cannot even survive that term," Weinstein's lawyers wrote in a letter to the New York Supreme Court judge, James Burke.

The lawyers begged the judge to keep in mind that Weinstein's life was "destroyed,quot; and that he "lost everything,quot; after the New Yorker He published the story of the Ronan Farrow bomb in late 2017 that accused the producer of sexually assaulting numerous women.

"Sir. Weinstein was constantly defamed by the media, since he was long sentenced in the court of public opinion," reads the court presentation. "His fall from misfortune has been historic, perhaps unmatched in the era of social networks. "

#HarveyWeinstein Accuser awaits prison sentence "sends a clear message that times have changed,quot; https://t.co/wH2dxcp0z2 pic.twitter.com/jKAIgSvU4J – ω ๏ ๏ ∂y (@Current_Knewz) March 10, 2020

Another argument in the presentation is that Weinstein had a clean criminal record before being convicted in this case. The lawyers also pointed out that Weinstein's victims "continued the consensual relations,quot; with him after the alleged assault, and also "contacted him for work, fines and professional advice."

Weinstein's legal team claims that Weinstein's trial did not fairly portray who he is as a person. They say that the jury's verdict in the case should not cause the judge to ignore Weinstein's "remarkable,quot; life story, his achievements and his struggles.

Ad

Harvey Weinstein's legal team hopes that his argument, which also pointed to his charity work and his desire to spend time with his family, leads his client to receive a minimum sentence of five years. The judge will issue Weinstein's sentence on Wednesday, March 11.



Post views:

0 0