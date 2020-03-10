Harvey Weinstein's lawyer says he will not survive 5 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers are trying every trick in the book to give the dishonored director a shorter sentence, and now they believe his health is so poor that he could not survive five years in prison.

"The serious reality is that Mr. Weinstein cannot even survive that term," the lawyers wrote in a letter to New York Supreme Court judge James Burke on page six.

"Mr. Weinstein was constantly defamed by the media, since he was long sentenced in the court of public opinion," they wrote.

"Its fall in disgrace has been historical, perhaps unmatched in the era of social networks.

"The trial did not fairly portray who he is as a person," they wrote, adding that "the story of his life, his achievements and his struggles are simply remarkable and should not be ignored in their entirety due to the jury's verdict."

Weinstein was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual assault, according to the testimony of former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley, and for third-degree rape, according to the testimony of aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Throughout the test, he used a zimmer frame to move. Once the verdict was issued, Weinstein immediately left the walker, which led many to believe that his poor disposition was just an act.