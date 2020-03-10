Harvey Weinstein's lawyer says he will not survive 5 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers are trying every trick in the book to give the dishonored director a shorter sentence, and now they believe his health is so poor that he could not survive five years in prison.

"The serious reality is that Mr. Weinstein cannot even survive that term," the lawyers wrote in a letter to New York Supreme Court judge James Burke on page six.

"Mr. Weinstein was constantly defamed by the media, since he was long sentenced in the court of public opinion," they wrote.

