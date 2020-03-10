Harvey Weinstein said Jennifer Aniston "should be killed,quot; by the rumor

Secrets about Harvey weinsteinSleazy crimes continue to emerge in the days after their guilty verdict.

On Tuesday New York Times revealed that the convicted sex offender once wrote in an email that the famous Hollywood actress, Jennifer Aniston, "should be killed." According to the recently disclosed judicial documents obtained by the publication, this statement was made in response to a journalist who requested comments on the rumor that he had touched Aniston.

Aniston's team declined to comment, but a source tells E! News, "The accusations that the National researcher thrown at him is not true in regards to Jennifer. He did not harass or assault her. "

Similarly, the representative and the legal team of the dishonored producer told E! News have no comments.

Other information revealed by newly disclosed court documents is anger Bob weinstein expressed about the alleged crimes of his brother. "You deserve a prize for your lifetime achievements for pure savagery, immorality and inhumanity (sic), for the acts you have committed," Bob wrote to Harvey in an email. "I pray that there is a real hell … That's where you belong."