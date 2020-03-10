Harvard tells students not to return to campus after spring break since all classes will be online only: many international students ran out of nowhere to go.

# Roommates, the fears surrounding the deadly coronavirus are not slowing down in the short term, and now one of the most prestigious Ivy League universities in the country is taking extra precautions. Harvard University has just announced that all classes will be officially online only and informed students not to return to campus after the end of their spring break.

@CNBC reports that Harvard University students have exactly five days to leave their dormitories completely because as of Monday, March 16th All classes will only be available online. This extreme precautionary measure is, of course, a reaction to the increasing spread of coronavirus in the USA. UU.

However, this decision especially affects international students, since many of them cannot go home with such short notice and because international travel has been severely restricted since the outbreak of the virus. Harvard Spring Break begins Saturday, March 14th and ends on March 22North Dakota, while its spring term ends at the end of April. The university said students should not return to campus after the break.

The president of Harvard University, Lawrence C. Bacow, issued a statement across the campus that addresses the decision:

“The decision to move to virtual instruction was not taken lightly. The objective of these changes is to minimize the need to meet in large groups and spend prolonged time in close proximity to each other in spaces such as classrooms, dining rooms and residential buildings. "

Students who cannot afford transportation home, especially international students, are being referred to the Harvard financial aid office, according to the university's website. Harvard is also instructing students to talk to their dean if they have nowhere to go.

Other colleges and universities have taken similar measures, such as Princeton, Ohio State and the University of Washington. At this time, the US UU. They currently have 755 people infected with coronavirus and 26 people have died.

