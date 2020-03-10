Hannah Brown reunites with Tyler Cameron after her mother's death

Hannah brown is waiting Tyler cameronon the side
High school It is possible that the star did not choose the model during the end of the program season, but it is clear that the two still have a link like no other. Over the weekend, Hannah was seen dating the 27-year-old star in her hometown of Jupiter, Florida.
Their meeting comes just over a week after it was announced that Tyler's mother, Andrea Hermann Cameron, died due to a cerebral aneurysm. Hearing the news, Hannah extended her love and support to Tyler during her time of need.
And it seems that she keeps doing exactly that.
"Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron were at Miller & # 39; s Ale House in Jupiter, Florida, on Saturday for a celebration by Andrea Cameron," a witness told E! News of the duo meeting. "Hannah first came to Miller, then Tyler appeared a little later and they sat in the upper area."
According to the eyewitness, the two showed no "obvious PDA,quot;, but they definitely enjoyed each other's company.
"There were a lot of people in their group celebrating and everyone seemed to be having a great time," the viewer shared, adding that Tyler ordered some drinks with his friends.
In addition to the celebration of Saturday held in honor of Andrea, that same day, it was revealed that her family plans to launch a charity dedicated to her.
"Following this tragic event, we feel obliged to honor our mother. We are developing a charitable foundation so that she can continue to impact others as she has always done; we believe this is the best way to continue her legacy of donations. ", A statement read on the family's GoFundMe page. "Instead of flowers, we ask you to donate to the GoFundMe account so we can begin our quest to serve others as if they had had their whole lives."
Last week, Tyler turned to social media to share the heartbreaking news about his mother.
"Today heaven won an angel. We will love and miss our mother," he said on Instagram. "She will live through us and those she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, let us take this time to celebrate their lives in private. ".
"Thank you for all your love and support," he said, closing his statement.