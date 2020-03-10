Hannah Brown reunites with Tyler Cameron after her mother's death

Hannah brown is waiting Tyler cameronon the side

High school It is possible that the star did not choose the model during the end of the program season, but it is clear that the two still have a link like no other. Over the weekend, Hannah was seen dating the 27-year-old star in her hometown of Jupiter, Florida.

Their meeting comes just over a week after it was announced that Tyler's mother, Andrea Hermann Cameron, died due to a cerebral aneurysm. Hearing the news, Hannah extended her love and support to Tyler during her time of need.

And it seems that she keeps doing exactly that.

"Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron were at Miller & # 39; s Ale House in Jupiter, Florida, on Saturday for a celebration by Andrea Cameron," a witness told E! News of the duo meeting. "Hannah first came to Miller, then Tyler appeared a little later and they sat in the upper area."