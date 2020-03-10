Hannah Ann of The Bachelor is the MVP after Peter Weber's breakup

As the old saying goes: each rose has its thorn.

During The Bachelorend of the second part Peter Weber Y Hannah Ann Sluss I had an emotional conversation that ended with the two feeling disconsolate and crying.

Moments after it was revealed that they got engaged, the couple finally sat down with each other after not being together for a month. Hannah Ann flew to Los Angeles to meet the 28-year-old star.

"I think we both know that this has been difficult," the 23-year-old told the pilot. "When I said & # 39; yes & # 39; to you, I said yes To a society. And i said yes for us to be teammates and work together on things … but if you can't give me that love in return, then that's not a relationship. "

She continued: "I told you that I would stay by your side … even if it killed me (but) it has to be 50/50."