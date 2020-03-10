Hannah Ann of The Bachelor is the MVP after Peter Weber's breakup

As the old saying goes: each rose has its thorn.
During The Bachelorend of the second part Peter Weber Y Hannah Ann Sluss I had an emotional conversation that ended with the two feeling disconsolate and crying.
Moments after it was revealed that they got engaged, the couple finally sat down with each other after not being together for a month. Hannah Ann flew to Los Angeles to meet the 28-year-old star.
"I think we both know that this has been difficult," the 23-year-old told the pilot. "When I said & # 39; yes & # 39; to you, I said yes To a society. And i said yes for us to be teammates and work together on things … but if you can't give me that love in return, then that's not a relationship. "
She continued: "I told you that I would stay by your side … even if it killed me (but) it has to be 50/50."
Peter, who was clearly emotional by his words, wanted to explain his side of things.
"I have no doubt that I have fallen in love with you and I love you," he shared. "There is no doubt about that. And for many reasons … I'm just fighting, you know? It just kills me to make you go through this and see you give everything and that I am where I am."
Trying to hold back the tears, he continued: "Listen, I never intended to give my heart to two people. I never intended that and the pain it entails."
Bachelor Nation fans will remember that during the end of the first part on Monday night, the contestant Madison Prewett she left alone, a day before Peter set out to propose.
"I haven't hidden anything from you. I told you everything," Peter told Hannah Ann about apparently still feeling something for Maddi. "Even when I didn't deserve it, you never left me. You've always supported me. You've always given me that love. I'm so looking forward to giving you everything, giving you my whole heart, because that's what you do to me and that's all you deserve. , and I can't do that. I'm so sorry. "
For Hannah Ann, she felt that Peter had surprised her with her feelings for Madison. He also said he felt he "took away,quot; that special moment during his proposal.
"All I've always asked for is that someone with all my heart like me is giving them mine. And you took away my first commitment," he said. "You took it from me. Because I trusted you, and that's what you asked me to do. Be patient with me. Have faith in me."
Peter apologized to the model, which made her ask: "(I'm sorry) for not being man enough to move on with your words? Not being faithful to whom … not being true to your words? Not being true to your feelings Is that what you regret?
He responded with a simple "yes."
"Peter broken and in conflict. All the time when I was by your side," said the 23-year-old. "And you took the most precious moment I could ever imagine away from me, because you selfishly didn't want me to leave. Or to send me home."
Before taking off the engagement ring and giving it back, he made it very clear that they had finished: "I don't need anything else from you. You've done enough damage. I'm done."
It is safe to say that Hannah Ann is the true MVP of this breakup, especially after calling Peter for his behavior.
In his most iconic last words: "Go. Go, bye."