Hannah Ann confronts Peter Weber for her feelings for Hannah Brown

The Bachelor& # 39; s Peter WeberIt has some explanations to make.

I like Arie Luyendyk Jr. Pilot Pete seems to regret his decision to ask a woman to marry him and not another. At the end of The Bachelorboth 28 years proposed Hannah Ann Sluss And I left her.

In his conversation with the 23-year-old before After the final roseHe declared that he simply is not "able to,quot; give him "everything he wanted." I am very sorry. Like, this is, like, never what I ever imagined, ever, "he said in a weak attempt to comfort his now ex.

Then, when it was time to sit in front of a live audience, Peter revealed how he could propose to Hannah Ann without revealing how "torn,quot; she was between her and Madi. He explained: "Hannah Ann, when I told you that I loved you, I loved you. I swear to God. I swear to God, I would never have proposed you if I didn't feel that love in my heart. I swear. And believe me, it kills me a lot to know what I took from you. That's something I have to live with, and I wish I could give it back more than anything. "