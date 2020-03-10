Hannah Ann confronts Peter Weber for her feelings for Hannah Brown

The Bachelor& # 39; s Peter WeberIt has some explanations to make.
I like Arie Luyendyk Jr. Pilot Pete seems to regret his decision to ask a woman to marry him and not another. At the end of The Bachelorboth 28 years proposed Hannah Ann Sluss And I left her.
In his conversation with the 23-year-old before After the final roseHe declared that he simply is not "able to,quot; give him "everything he wanted." I am very sorry. Like, this is, like, never what I ever imagined, ever, "he said in a weak attempt to comfort his now ex.
Then, when it was time to sit in front of a live audience, Peter revealed how he could propose to Hannah Ann without revealing how "torn,quot; she was between her and Madi. He explained: "Hannah Ann, when I told you that I loved you, I loved you. I swear to God. I swear to God, I would never have proposed you if I didn't feel that love in my heart. I swear. And believe me, it kills me a lot to know what I took from you. That's something I have to live with, and I wish I could give it back more than anything. "
But, from what Hannah sees it, Peter knew deep down that he wasn't ready to propose to her, but he still reassured her. "You knew exactly what to say to keep me with you. And one of the most important things you told me was that letting me go would be the biggest regret of your life. Words are powerful, Peter," he rebuked. "I would always be by your side, even in the worst, and you told me things that kept me with you. Even after our breakup, you communicated with my parents saying that you were only processing your emotions, and that you wanted more than anything that we have met outside reality shows. How does that make sense? The Bachelor".
Peter, however, thought it should be reduced a little, because he was still "trying to process and cry another relationship,quot; with Madison Prewitt.
Hannah Ann then closed this because, as she points out, he waited until "the last moment,quot; to reveal "the full extent,quot; of her struggles. She replied: "I was excited at the time, but you minimized it. You belittled your feelings towards Madison where you said:" He is gone. You know what, my heart chooses you. "In the middle of a proposal, you minimized that where I had no idea what I was saying yes. That is called being blind, Peter."
Peter then revealed that he complied with the proposal because he did not want "the most amazing person,quot; he had ever known to "walk away." In his mind, he thought: "I know it hurts, but eventually my heart will heal, it is always healed, and if I let it go, four or five months later, I would leave the relationship due to a temporary-"
Chris Harrison Finally Let Hannah Ann have the last word and provide the most shocking moment of the night. "Peter, we've been through a lot of things together, and I really should have picked up the first red flag to give me, when you wanted to contact Hannah brown to find the closure with her, so, looking back, our commitment involved three women, me, who are still in love with Madison and you propose to me, and your need to close with Hannah Brown. They are three women involved in our commitment, "he joked, in a round of applause.
The 23-year-old concluded: "So, one piece of advice: if you want to be with a woman, you must become a real man."
It should be noted that Peter's mother Barbra Weber He gave a loud applause during all of Hannah's powerful moments.