Halle Berry had the best reaction after Gabrielle Union shared photos never before seen of her lovely wedding dress: Dwyane Wade's wife also gave the brides this useful tip

Former Being Mary Jane Actress Gabrielle Union and Miami Heat retired basketball player Dwyane Wade had a beautiful wedding ceremony in front of many friends and family.

For the luxurious event, Gabrielle opted for an impressive white strapless dress and chose to have her long hair cascade over her shoulders. That was August 30, 2014.

This week, the actress went to social networks where she posted some never before seen photos of her wedding dress.

Dwyane also took the opportunity to share useful advice with future brides: “Bride 👰🏾 #fbf Wedding photo advice… if you have access to the place the day before or at any time before the wedding day, use that time to make A dress rehearse with full hair, makeup, dress and remove your solo photos with zero stress and don't leave your guests waiting forever, and you can see what works and what doesn't work over time to make adjustments. ❤👰🏾🤗 "

Halle Berry, who was amazed, dropped this sweet comment: "LAWD 🔥".

A woman asked this question: “Chileeeeeeee… .Well, can you pay me to have my hair done and make up two days in a row? My wedding in September. 😭 "

Another lady did the same: "That is an additional charge for hair, makeup and photos … I will pass. I will only wait until the wedding day."

This fan had the perfect solution: “Many glamor wedding teams perform pre-day testing at no additional cost or minimum cost. I could also capture it if possible. We've all heard the horror stories of the wedding day … just a suggestion. 🤗 "

A social media user wrote: "I have to do a test so they know exactly what works and what you want." On your wedding day, you don't have time to experiment. Usually, it is standard with the bride service package. Typically."

Gabrielle also made the same suggestion: “Many places do rehearsals included in the cost of the day of hair and makeup. I programmed mine for the same day the engagement photos were made. I fixed my hair a bit (I lowered it but left the curls and so on) but I put on my eyelashes and put on my photos. ”

The couple, which is often seen as the epitome of the relationship's goals, met in 2007 and then married in August 2014 after working on some issues.



