Hailey Bieber shares the beauty trick she learned from Kendall Jenner

Hailey Bieber She is spilling her beauty secrets.

The 23-year-old model reveals the guidelines he follows in a new interview with Elle.

From practicing personal care to being well informed about the ingredients of the products, there are a number of habits that Hailey has developed. He even picked up a tip from his best friend Kendall Jenner.

"I love the beauty trends of the 90s," Hailey explains. "I'm obsessed with them! I've always liked something great like neon in the eye. I also like what people are doing with small crystals on their faces right now. Kendall just put crystals in the hairline. for something, and I thought he was very smart and cute. "

But that is not all. Hailey also explains how she chose her look for her September 2019 wedding with Justin Bieber.

"For my wedding day, I knew I wanted it to be me, just not too much makeup," she says. "I knew I wasn't going to want to be the person where I was going to go out of my wedding to tweak my makeup. I wanted it to be easy to dance the rest of the night and hang out and I don't have to really worry about it. Therefore, it was quite natural. "